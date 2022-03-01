Springfield job fair looking for people to work in public service

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Missouri Job Center is hosting a job fair on March 8 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. with nine departments offering 170 full-time jobs and 250 seasonal part-time jobs.

“We are excited to host this event and highlight the need for dedicated public servants in various city departments,” said Sally Payne, director of Workforce Development for the city. “These jobs play a vital role in ensuring the city runs effectively and efficiently for our community.”

Participating departments include:

Springfield-Branson National Airport

911 Emergency Communications

Environmental Services

Fire Department

Springfield-Greene County Health Department

Human Resources

Springfield-Greene County Parks Department

Police Department

Public Works

“We have a wide variety of jobs available, from the airport to the zoo and everything in between,” said Rochelle Yoap, human resources assistant director for the city. “We encourage anyone interested in a career in public service to stop in and talk to us,” Yoap added.

The Job fair will be hosted at the Missouri Job Center at 2900 East Sunshine Street in Springfield.

