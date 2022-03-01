ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

Springfield job fair looking for people to work in public service

By Ivie Macy
KOLR10 News
KOLR10 News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RhB4E_0eSkXNP900

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Missouri Job Center is hosting a job fair on March 8 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. with nine departments offering 170 full-time jobs and 250 seasonal part-time jobs.

“We are excited to host this event and highlight the need for dedicated public servants in various city departments,” said Sally Payne, director of Workforce Development for the city. “These jobs play a vital role in ensuring the city runs effectively and efficiently for our community.”

Participating departments include:

  • Springfield-Branson National Airport
  • 911 Emergency Communications
  • Environmental Services
  • Fire Department
  • Springfield-Greene County Health Department
  • Human Resources
  • Springfield-Greene County Parks Department
  • Police Department
  • Public Works

“We have a wide variety of jobs available, from the airport to the zoo and everything in between,” said Rochelle Yoap, human resources assistant director for the city. “We encourage anyone interested in a career in public service to stop in and talk to us,” Yoap added.

The Job fair will be hosted at the Missouri Job Center at 2900 East Sunshine Street in Springfield.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KOLR10 News

ARPA Community Impact Program proposal is now available

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – In the $56.9 million funds of the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) awarded to Greene County, the commissioners have announced the first grant cycle will be given to the Community Impact Program (CIP). These funds will be separate from future small business and nonprofit allocations. The CIP isenvisioned as lasting projects that […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Talking Trash: Don’t Flush That!

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Don’t flush that! Laurie Davis, with Environmental Services, talked with the Daybreak crew about what we should and should not flush.   “Our sewer system is one of those out of sight, out of mind resources,” said Davis. “We flush and forget that the flush is just the start of the journey […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Springfield holds job fair; 400 positions open

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The City of Springfield is hosting a job fair next week in an effort to bounce back from an ongoing labor shortage.   City leaders report there are currently more than 400 vacancies across various departments within the City.   The job fair will be held Tuesday, March 8th from 9 a.m. to 1 […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Springfield, MO
Springfield, MO
Government
Springfield, MO
Sports
Local
Missouri Sports
Local
Missouri Government
County
Greene County, MO
Greene County, MO
Government
KOLR10 News

Missouri attorney general files lawsuit against pool company

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Attorney General’s Office announced on Monday (3/7/22) it filed a lawsuit against a company called ProCare Pools LLC for unlawful business practices. Attorney General Eric Schmitt said the lawsuit against Zechariah and Richard Hockersmith alleges the two men took advance payments between 2018 and 2019 from at least four […]
MISSOURI STATE
KOLR10 News

Springfield-Greene County Health Department reports a decline in COVID-19 cases

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield-Greene County Health Department said the omicron surge has waned significantly. The omicron surge began in early January and continued into February. According to the Health Department, during this time the department recorded a seven-day average of over 400 COVID-19 cases. However, as of February 28, the average was 42 cases […]
GREENE COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

New Greene County Jail almost finished

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– The new Greene County Jail is close to being finished. Sheriff Jim Arnott explained Thursday they are hopeful this new jail will attract more people who want to be detention officers. He says this could help employment numbers in the county. The new jail will house less inmates, with the goal being a […]
GREENE COUNTY, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sally Payne
KOLR10 News

Branson City wide Spring Cleanup date set

BRANSON, Mo. – The City of Branson Public Works Department announced its annual Spring Cleanup on April 4, 2022. The Spring Cleanup offers no cost to help residents properly dispose of large unwanted items that typically aren’t picked up by trash services. The cleanup service is available for individual residents of Branson, but not for […]
BRANSON, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Service#Job Fair#The Missouri Job Center#Workforce Development#Nexstar Media Inc
KOLR10 News

Ozark High School adding new “Academy” learning model

OZARK, Mo.– Ozark High School is adding a new model for learning – “Academy”. Students will choose from six academies, which will mimic a college major which the school hopes will create smaller classrooms and more individualized experiences. “We’re looking at the culture of our building and trying to make that big school feel small […]
OZARK, MO
KOLR10 News

People in Springfield continue to pray for Ukraine

People in the Ozarks continue to show support for Ukraine through prayer. For the second weekend in a row, a group of faithful from Springfield gathered together. Due to inclement weather, the event was shifted from Springfield’s downtown square to the Assemblies of God World Prayer Center. “We love people and we don’t like to […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Bird flu found in southeast Missouri chickens

BLOOMFIELD, Mo.- Federal inspectors have confirmed the presence of bird flu in a flock of commercial broiler chickens in southeastern Missouri’s Stoddard County. The U.S. Department of Agriculture confirmed the discovery in a news release Friday. The USDA says Missouri officials have quarantined the affected premises, and birds on the properties will be killed and […]
MISSOURI STATE
KOLR10 News

Broken Crossarm near substation causes thousands to lose power

Ash Grove, Mo.– Liberty Utilities says a broken crossarm near the Ash Grove substation caused nearly 4,000 people in northwest Greene County to lose power Saturday. Outages in the areas of Ash Grove, Willard, Walnut Grove, and Halltown were first reported at about 3:28 p.m. with Liberty Utilities customers affected. Willard residents had power restored […]
ASH GROVE, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Sports
KOLR10 News

Contest! Do you have Springfield’s Top Dog?

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Community Partnership of the Ozarks is trying to find Springfield’s Top Dog. The winner will get a grand prize that includes a Top Dog Photo Shoot and a 2023 calendar. Registration is $25 per dog and is open until March 16th. Voting will begin on March 21st, in which $1 equals one […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

KOLR10 News

10K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news website covering news, weather, and sport stories in southwest Missouri, https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

 https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy