Science

Steering Toward a Quantum Advantage

APS Physics
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew experiments make clear how quantum effects—in the form of quantum correlations—can make an engine perform better than classical limits. An engine manipulated by a “demon” can generate more work than would be expected from basic thermodynamics, but whether a quantum demon can outperform a classical demon is still an open...

physics.aps.org

LiveScience

Physicists get closer than ever to measuring the elusive neutrino

Ghost-like particles called neutrinos hardly ever interact with normal matter, giving the teensy apparitions supreme hiding powers. They are so elusive that, in the decades since their initial discovery, physicists still haven't pinned down their mass. But recently, by plopping them onto a 200-ton "neutrino scale," scientists have put a new limit on the neutrino's mass.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Open quantum dynamics for plant motions

Stochastic SchrÃ¶dinger equations that govern the dynamics of open quantum systems are given by the equations for signal processing. In particular, the Brownian motion that drives the wave function of the system does not represent noise, but provides purely the arrival of new information. Thus the wave function is guided by the optimal signal detection about the conditions of the environments under noisy observations. This behaviour is similar to biological systems that detect environmental cues, process this information, and adapt to them optimally by minimising uncertainties about the conditions of their environments. It is postulated that information-processing capability is a fundamental law of nature, and hence that models describing open quantum systems can equally be applied to biological systems to model their dynamics. For illustration, simple stochastic models are considered to capture heliotropic and gravitropic motions of plants. The advantage of such dynamical models is that they allowÂ for the quantification of information processed by the plants. By considering the consequence of information erasure, it is argued that biological systems can process environmental signals relatively close to the Landauer limit of computation, and that loss of information must lie at the heart of ageing in biological systems.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Event horizons are tunable factories of quantum entanglement

Louisiana State University physicists have leveraged quantum information theory techniques to reveal a mechanism for amplifying, or "stimulating," the production of entanglement in the Hawking effect in a controlled manner. Furthermore, these scientists propose a protocol for testing this idea in the laboratory using artificially produced event horizons. These results have been recently published in Physical Review Letters, "Quantum aspects of stimulated Hawking radiation in an analog white-black hole pair," where Ivan Agullo, Anthony J. Brady and Dimitrios Kranas present these ideas and apply them to optical systems containing the analog of a pair white-black hole.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

A new platform for customizable quantum devices

A ground-up approach to qubit design leads to a new framework for creating versatile, highly tailored quantum devices. Advances in quantum science have the potential to revolutionize the way we live. Quantum computers hold promise for solving problems that are intractable today, and we may one day use quantum networks as hackerproof information highways.
COMPUTERS
studyfinds.org

Physicists observe ‘quantum boomerang’ for first time ever

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — Incredible new research from the University of California, Santa Barbara reports the first experimental observation of a “quantum boomerang.” Like the high-flying tool, this phenomenon has particles within a disordered system kicked out of their locations, and yet somehow turn around and return to their original places.
PHYSICS
Science
BGR.com

Astronomers discovered what’s inside a black hole for the first time ever

Black holes could be a hologram. In fact, the entire universe could be a hologram. At least, that’s one part of the idea behind a recent study published in the journal PRX Quantum. The study is a deeper look at what’s inside a black hole. It’s also an attempt to better understand the idea of holographic duality. Holographic duality is a mathematical conjecture that attempts to connect theories of particles and their interactions and the theory of gravity. It’s an interesting idea, even if it sounds a little out there.
ASTRONOMY
dailygalaxy.com

Monster Comet Arriving from the Oort Cloud to Black Hole Apocalypse (The Galaxy Report)

“The Galaxy Report” brings you news of space and science that has the capacity to provide clues to the mystery of our existence and adds a much needed cosmic perspective in our current Anthropocene Epoch. Today’s stories range from what Carl Sagan might think about NASA’s current state of space exploration to how the Universe makes galaxies without dark matter, and more.
ASTRONOMY
Phys.org

Astronomers map mysterious element in space

A research team led by Lund University in Sweden has provided an important clue to the origin of the element ytterbium in the Milky Way, by showing that the element largely originates from supernova explosions. The groundbreaking research also provides new opportunities for studying the evolution of our galaxy. The study has been accepted for publication in Astronomy & Astrophysics.
ASTRONOMY
Daily Mail

NASA's James Webb space telescope captures an incredible hexagonal photo of a single star from all 18 of its mirrors – confirming the spacecraft can now see starlight

NASA's James Webb space telescope has snapped an incredible photo of a single star from all 18 of its mirrors – confirming the spacecraft can now see starlight. The new photo shows the 18 unfocused copies of a single sun-like star – called HD 84406 in the constellation Ursa Major – in a hexagonal formation, similar to the honeycomb shape of James Webb's primary mirror.
ASTRONOMY
Astronomy.com

Snapshot: NASA's newest X-ray telescope snaps its first science image

Two weeks before the highly anticipated launch of the James Webb Space Telescope on Christmas day last year, NASA put a different telescope into space. The Earth-orbiting Imaging X-ray Polarimetry Explorer, or IXPE, is designed to study the opposite end of the electromagnetic spectrum from Webb, focusing on high-energy light from extreme objects such as supernovae, pulsars, and black holes. What’s more, IXPE is NASA’s first dedicated mission to measure the polarization, or orientation, of the X-ray light it receives, revealing information about the magnetic fields in the environment that created it. This gives astronomers a whole new way to look at the cosmos.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
natureworldnews.com

Penn State Scientists Make New Screening System for Clean Renewable Hydrogen Power

According to Penn State scientists, a novel, extremely sensitive technique for detecting hydrogen gas generation might play an essential role in the fight to develop hydrogen as an ecologically benign and cost-effective alternative to fossil fuels. Hydrogen power for renewable energy. As per ScienceDaily, Venkatraman Gopalan, professor of materials science...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Outsider.com

WATCH: Moon Crossing Path of Earth Needs to Be Seen to be Believed

The moon is Earth’s closest celestial partner. As such, our planet’s natural satellite provides us with the most intimate information about outer space that can be afforded. Now, NASA has just seen the long-awaited launch of its sophisticated James Webb Space Telescope. Simultaneously, it makes plans for the decommissioning of the International Space Station. Amid these historic events, images captured by a camera on board NASA’s Deep Space Climate Observatory collected images that show the moon crossing Earth’s path.
ASTRONOMY
Phys.org

Pollination by birds can be advantageous

Why have some plant species changed pollinators in their evolution? An international team of researchers from the Universities of Bonn and Xi'an Jiaotong-Liverpool University Suzhou (China) studied the reproductive systems of three sister species pairs, where one species is pollinated by insects and the other by hummingbirds. Mechanisms were discovered that explain the switch from insect to bird pollination. The study has now appeared in the journal Ecology and Evolution.
ANIMALS
scitechdaily.com

Predicting Semiconductor Solar Cell Performance From Terahertz and Microwave Spectroscopy

Many semiconducting materials are possible candidates for solar cells. In recent years, perovskite semiconductors in particular have attracted attention, as they are both inexpensive and easy to process and enable high efficiencies. Now a study with 15 participating research institutions shows how terahertz (TRTS) and microwave spectroscopy (TRMC) can be used to reliably determine the mobility and lifetime of the charge carriers in new semiconducting materials. Using these measurement data it is possible to predict the potential efficiency of the solar cell in advance and to classify the losses in the finished cell.
SCIENCE
ZDNet

Quantum experts call for joint approach to growing Australia's quantum sector

Australia's Defence Science and Technology Group (DSTG) said it will be testing its first real use case of quantum technology in marine environments this year. Speaking on a panel at the Quantum Australia 2022 Conference on Wednesday, DSTG chief defence scientist Tanya Monro detailed that the agency, which is part of the Department of Defence, will be taking "sensors out of the lab and integrating them, putting them in a real context, and most importantly, getting them in the hands of the ultimate end-users, so they can understand the advantage [quantum] can provide".
AUSTRALIA
Space.com

Two black holes locked in cosmic dance near galaxy's center are doomed to crash

Two huge black holes are locked together by gravity as they inevitably spiral towards a collision, researchers have found in a new study. Researchers in a new study have spotted two supermassive black holes that whip around each other every two Earth years, on average, with respective masses each of hundreds of millions of times that of our sun. They found that the pair are also relatively close, being only about 2,000 Earth-sun distances apart (or about 50 times the distance between the sun and Pluto.)
ASTRONOMY

