GM exits EV startup Lordstown Motors, selling stake at a loss

By BLOOMBERG
Crain's Cleveland Business
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGeneral Motors Co. (NYSE: GM) sold its 7.5 million shares in Lordstown Motors Corp. (Nasdaq: RIDE) in the fourth quarter, taking a loss on its investment in the struggling electric-truck startup. GM exited the stake over the course of the quarter, a company spokesman said Tuesday, March 1. That...

Related
Seekingalpha.com

Lordstown Motors goes in reverse on potential Foxconn stumbles

Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE -21.7%) reversed an early gain on Monday after investors took in the company's production update and warning that it may need to raise more cash. Company executives said the electric vehicle maker will need to raise $250M this year for its business operations. They also discussed some potential hurdles with the Foxconn deal during the earnings call (transcript).
WYTV.com

Lordstown Motors is sending some trucks out for testing

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Lordstown Motors is sending some trucks out for testing. A Lordstown Motors spokesperson told us they were heading out for testing to get certifications. They wouldn’t tell us where they were going, but they are still set to launch the truck during the third quarter...
Benzinga

Why Lordstown Motors Shares Are Falling

Lordstown Motors Corp (NASDAQ:RIDE) shares are trading lower by 19.7% at $2.58 after the company reported fourth-quarter earnings results and said it expects commercial production and sales of the Endurance of approximately 500 units in 2022 growing to as many as 2,500 units in 2023. Lordstown reported quarterly losses of...
WKYC

Investors flee Lordstown Motors again on thin Endurance forecast

SILVER SPRING, Md. — Shares in Lordstown Motors took another beating after the troubled electric truck maker revealed an underwhelming forecast for truck deliveries — one that would depend on raising more money and finalizing an partnership agreement with the manufacturer Foxconn. The shares, which traded above $30...
MarketWatch

EV startup Canoo posts wider quarterly loss

Shares of Canoo Inc. GOEV, -4.70% fell more than 7% in the extended session Monday after the electric-vehicle startup reported a wider-than-expected quarterly loss. Canoo said it lost $138.1 million, or 60 cents a share, in the fourth quarter, compared with a loss of $9.2 million, or 6 cents a share, in the year-ago quarter. FactSet consensus, drawn from four analyst estimates, called for a loss of 51 cents a share for the quarter. Canoo, which went public in December 2020 after a merger with a blank-check company, said it ended the quarter with cash and equivalents of $224.7 million. Canoo is a pre-revenue company, and its plans include an electric delivery van and a pickup truck. "We continue to make key progress and recently executed multiple agreements with the state of Oklahoma, including for the purchase of 1,000 vehicles," Chief Executive Tony Aquila said in a statement.
Seekingalpha.com

Lordstown Motors gains after updating on production timeline

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) rose after reporting Q4 results and issuing an update on expectations for 2022. The electric vehicle maker affirmed the prior target for commercial production and sales of the Endurance. Expect commercial production and sales of the Endurance to grow from approximately 500 units in 2022 to as many as 2,500 units in 2023. Lordstown Motors (RIDE) also anticipates investments in hard tooling and other actions to drive significant reduction in the Endurance bill of materials into 2023 and beyond.
Daily Mail

GM sells $75m shares it bought in electric vehicle manufacturer Lordstown Motors for just $18.5m after troubled manufacturer said it would build just 500 vehicles not 32,000

General Motors has sold $75 million shares it bought in electric vehicle manufacturer Lordstown Motors just 16 months ago for roughly $18.75 million. The company announced Tuesday that it had sold the 7.5 million shares it bought in October 2020, but failed to disclose how much for. However, at Tuesday's...
Seekingalpha.com

Lordstown Motors Q4 2021 Earnings Preview

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Friday, February 25th, before market open. The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.75 (-426.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $0M. Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have...
TheStreet

Did GM Just Give Lordstown Motors The Kiss of Death?

Things don't seem to be looking up for cash-strapped electric vehicle startup Lordstown Motors (RIDE) - Get Lordstown Motors Corp. Class A Report. They even seem to be getting worse: GM (GM) - Get General Motors Company Report, whose presence as a shareholder could ease investors' concerns, has just withdrawn.
Entrepreneur

The Reversal In Lordstown Motors Skids To A Halt

Lordstown Motors Gives The Market What It Wants, With A Catch. Shares of Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ: RIDE) popped in the wake of the earnings release but the gains were soon given up. The company reiterated its guidance amid some other good news and put the market for the stock into a reversal. The news was negated, however, later in the day during the conference call when the company CEO revealed some unsettling details to investors. While the deal with Foxconn is progressing there is still no definitive agreement for funding and what the collaboration will actually mean. This news makes the transfer of assets to Foxconn (part of the company’s transitional efforts) seem a little premature and it definitely puts the future of the business in jeopardy.
ECONOMY
rigzone.com

North America Drops Rigs

North America’s rig count dropped by seven week on week, according to Baker Hughes’ latest rotary rig count, which was published on March 4. The region’s rig count now stands at 867, comprising 650 rigs from the U.S. and 217 rigs from Canada, the count highlighted. While the U.S. rig count stayed flat week on week, the Canada rig count dropped by seven during the same timeframe, according to Baker Hughes.
