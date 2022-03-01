GM exits EV startup Lordstown Motors, selling stake at a loss

Lordstown Motors Gives The Market What It Wants, With A Catch. Shares of Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ: RIDE) popped in the wake of the earnings release but the gains were soon given up. The company reiterated its guidance amid some other good news and put the market for the stock into a reversal. The news was negated, however, later in the day during the conference call when the company CEO revealed some unsettling details to investors. While the deal with Foxconn is progressing there is still no definitive agreement for funding and what the collaboration will actually mean. This news makes the transfer of assets to Foxconn (part of the company’s transitional efforts) seem a little premature and it definitely puts the future of the business in jeopardy.

ECONOMY ・ 5 DAYS AGO