Pair of jewelry store thieves wanted on Bainbridge Island

BAINBRIDGE ISLAND, Wash. — Police are looking for two jewelry store thieves on Bainbridge Island, according to the Bainbridge Island Police Department.

Detectives are asking the public for help identifying two suspects that were spotted on a surveillance camera.

According to police, there already have been two jewelry store burglaries this week.

If you recognize either of these people in the video, call the Bainbridge Island Police Department at 206-842-5211.

