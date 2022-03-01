ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Why Kyle Walker is Missing From Manchester City's Squad Against Peterborough in the FA Cup

By Vayam Lahoti
 2 days ago

Walker was on the bench for Manchester City's weekend win over Everton in the Premier League, as John Stones played the full 90 minutes at right-back for Pep Guardiola's side at Goodison Park on Saturday evening. After not being spotted...

WTOP

MATCHDAY: Liverpool, Chelsea in FA Cup; Juventus in action

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Wednesday:. After winning the League Cup on Sunday, Liverpool resumes its bid to capture the FA Cup for an eighth time and stay on course for an unlikely quadruple of trophies. Jurgen Klopp’s team hosts Norwich in the fifth round, 11 days after beating the same team in the Premier League. Klopp has pledged to rotate his lineup amid a busy run of games. Liverpool is second in the league, six points behind Manchester City with a game in hand, and on course to reach the Champions League quarterfinals. Liverpool won the League Cup after a penalty shootout victory over Chelsea, which plays second-tier Luton away in the FA Cup. Another last-16 match sees Southampton and West Ham meet in an all-Premier League matchup.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Is Peterborough vs Man City on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch FA Cup fixture

The Championship’s bottom side Peterborough United will look to spring a monumental FA Cup upset when they host Manchester City in the fifth round on Tuesday evening.The Posh have got past Bristol Rovers and QPR to be within one victory of the quarter-finals in this year’s competition but Pep Guardiola’s world-class side will provide a different test entirely.City have their eyes on an historic treble as they’re in control of the Premier League title race - having bounced back from a surprise defeat to Tottenham by beating Everton 1-0 at the weekend - going well in the Champions League after...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Person
Pep Guardiola
Person
Grant Mccann
Person
Zack Steffen
Person
Kyle Walker
Person
Scott Carson
Person
John Stones
ESPN

Tottenham's FA Cup hopes dashed by Middlesbrough in 1-0 loss

Tottenham Hotspur suffered an FA Cup upset at the hands of Championship club Middlesbrough on Tuesday losing 1-0 after extra time in the fifth round at the Riverside Stadium to Chris Wilder's side. - ESPN+ viewers guide: LaLiga, Bundesliga, MLS, FA Cup, more. Josh Coburn drilled in the decisive goal...
MLS
#Manchester United#The Premier League#Stones#Peterborough United#Matchday#The Sky Blues
The Independent

Ukraine’s Oleksandr Zinchenko captains Man City to FA Cup win at Peterborough

Oleksandr Zinchenko captained Manchester City to what eventually proved to be a comfortable 2-0 FA Cup fifth-round win at Peterborough.The Ukraine international was given the honour of leading out the Premier League champions as a show of support against Russia’s invasion of his homeland.He played the full 90 minutes as second-half efforts from Riyad Mahrez – his 19th of the campaign – and Jack Grealish’s first-ever FA Cup goal secured victory and a place in the quarter-finals.Peterborough, rock bottom of the Sky Bet Championship, put up a fight but were ultimately outclassed with boss Grant McCann now turning attention back...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Man City are sweating on the fitness of Ruben Dias ahead of Sunday's derby after the Portuguese defender was brought off with a leg injury in their FA Cup win over Peterborough

Manchester City are sweating on the fitness of star defender Ruben Dias ahead of Sunday's derby. Dias was substituted at half-time of Tuesday night's 2-0 FA Cup victory at Peterborough United with what Pep Guardiola described as a leg injury. The 24-year-old is undergoing tests and City are awaiting those...
PREMIER LEAGUE
