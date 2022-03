The owners of the Chicago Cubs are considering the idea of joining a group of investors in a bid to purchase Chelsea Foootball Club, according to reports. Roman Abramovich confirmed he would be putting the club up for sale, inviting bids from interested parties, due to believing it would be in the 'best interest of the Club, the fans, the employees, as well as the Club’s sponsors and partners'.

