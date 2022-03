PSG played a great game in their first leg of the Champions League Round of 16 clash with Real Madrid, coming away with a 1-0 victory. The result is somewhat misleading, as PSG out-classed Real Madrid from the opening kick and deserved more than one goal they scored. They even had a penalty, but Lionel Messi was denied by Thibaut Courtois.

UEFA ・ 2 DAYS AGO