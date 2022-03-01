ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

NASA and NOAA launching new weather satellite: GOES-T

By Amber Alexander
WHO 13
WHO 13
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14uK63_0eSkWT3y00

Do you use a weather app to look at the weather on your smartphone? If so, you are using NOAA’s satellite data. Today, March 1st at 3:38 PM (central) the window for launching NASA and NOAA’s newest satellite, GOES-T, begins. The launch will take place at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

GOES stands for Geostationary Operational Environmental Satellite and this GOES-T will take the place of GOES-17 which has been experiencing performance issues with its cooling system. Once GOES-T makes it into orbit and is checked out to ensure it is working properly, it will get the name GOES-18. It will orbit with the U.S.’s west coast, Mexico, Central America, and the Pacific Ocean.

“This satellite is in a series of satellites, which are the most advanced satellites that we have in geostationary orbit at this time. These satellites provide weather information, not only to meteorologists and the weather community but also to every single person.” said Kevin Fryer, GOES Program Chief of Staff.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qe9Ai_0eSkWT3y00

The first satellite in the series, GOES-R, was launched on November 19, 2016 and it’s been over 60 years since the first ever weather satellite was launched.

You can watch today’s launch here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to who13.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WHO 13

6 killed by tornado in Madison County

WINTERSET, IOWA  —  Six people, including two children, were killed in Madison County on Saturday evening during a tornado outbreak.  Authorities are asking for everyone to stay out of the area as cleanup efforts begin. Officials say four adults and two children under the age of five were killed when the town of Winterset was […]
MADISON COUNTY, IA
WHO 13

Madison County storm damage: video and viewer photos

WINTERSET, Iowa — Six people, including two children, were killed in a tornado outbreak in Madison County on Saturday, March 6th. The exact strength of the storm and speed of the winds is still being measured, but the images and video from during and after the storm already prove its ferocity. WHO 13 Chief Photojournalist […]
MADISON COUNTY, IA
WHO 13

Snow possible tonight with severe weather chances on Saturday

After several days in the 60s, several changes are coming to Iowa’s weather for the rest of the week. A cold front moving through the state today will bring an increase in cloud cover during the afternoon and evening. Although temperatures still look to top out in the upper 60s and low 70s and before […]
IOWA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
City
Cape Canaveral, FL
Local
Florida Business
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Industry
WHO 13

Neighbors find victim in Madison County tornado rubble

WINTERSET, IOWA — A Winterset couple is grieving after losing their home and neighbor to the tornado. “He lost his life. Don found them,” said Winterset homeowner Theresa Houg. Donald and Theresa Houg have lived across the street from their neighbors, a couple, for 20 years. “She [girlfriend] was sitting right beside him in the […]
WINTERSET, IA
WHO 13

Boy loses brother, sister, dad and grandma in Iowa tornado

WINTERSET, Iowa — Eight members of a family took shelter in a Winterset home as Saturday’s tornado headed toward them but only four survived. Two neighbors also died, according to Madison County authorities. The tornado tore through homes along Carver Road. Melissa Bazley, 63, died after the tornado struck her home. Her husband and adult […]
WINTERSET, IA
WHO 13

1 storm death confirmed in Chariton

CHARITON, IOWA — Authorities in Lucas County are confirming that one person there was killed during an outbreak of severe storms on Saturday night. Lucas County Emergency Management Coordinator Mike Lamb confirms that one person in the city of Chariton was killed. That person’s name is not being released at this time pending notification of […]
CHARITON, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Satellite#Goes T#Noaa#Nexstar Media Inc
WHO 13

DMPD: Victim of Thursday night shooting dies

DES MOINES, Iowa – Police say the victim of a shooting last night on Des Moines’ east side has died. Emergency responders were called to the 900 block of Walker Street around 8:49 p.m. Thursday on a report of a shooting, according to the Des Moines Police Department. When they arrived, they found a 34-year-old […]
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Norwalk residents assessing storm damage, no injuries reported

NORWALK, IOWA — Authorities are reporting extensive damage but no serious injuries in the Norwalk area following a Saturday night tornado outbreak. Norwalk Police say there are several reports of homes and businesses with roof damage and a two-story barn was leveled outside of town. There is significant damage east of Norwalk High School, according […]
NORWALK, IA
Fstoppers

French Astronaut Cries ' Earth Must Be Warned! ' Before Attempting Suicide

Astronauts went out there and saw strange things that took a toll on their lives. Claudie Haigneré is one of them. The incident took place in 2008 but was once again brought into attention by the controversial death of Max Spiers. Spiers was a British UFO investigator who was found dead on a friend’s couch after texting his mother that she should start an investigation if anything happened to him. It seems that those who encounter or pursue extraterrestrials are destined to get in trouble.
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Satellites
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
WHO 13

WATCH LIVE: Tornado Warnings Issued in Central Iowa

A Tornado Watch is in place for much of Central Iowa, from Highway 20 in Northern Iowa, to the south into Missouri. Morning showers and storms have kept skies cloudy and temperatures relatively cool, but strong south winds behind our warm from will help to keep temperatures in the 60s, as well as dewpoints well […]
DES MOINES, IA
scitechdaily.com

“Go for Launch” – NOAA’s GOES-T Satellite Cleared for Tuesday Launch

Following a successful Launch Readiness Review at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s (NOAA) Geostationary Operational Environmental Satellite-T (GOES-T) satellite is cleared to proceed with Tuesday’s launch from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. Liftoff is targeted for 4:38 p.m. EST on...
FLORIDA STATE
WHO 13

Saturday’s deadly tornadoes followed by snow Sunday

IOWA — Barely 24 hours after deadly tornadoes swept through central and southern Iowa, those same areas will see snow tonight. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for much of central and southeastern Iowa until 7 AM on Monday. Snow Timing Light snow looks to move into southern Iowa Sunday evening, but most of […]
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

WHO 13

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WHO13.com is Iowa's most trusted source for local news, weather and sports.

 https://www.who13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy