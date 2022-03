Fabinho has revealed he surprised Liverpool teammate Luis Diaz with his Panenka penalty in the Carabao Cup final shootout win last weekend.The Reds prevailed over Chelsea 11-10 on spot-kicks to win what could be the first of four trophies this season.And the Brazilian midfielder has revealed that he practiced his attempt the day before.“The day before, I tried to do a Panenka. It was just me and Luis Diaz, with no goalkeeper in the goal,” he said ahead of the Champions League last-16 second leg visit of Inter Milan.“I told him ‘tomorrow if it goes to pens, I will shoot...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 12 MINUTES AGO