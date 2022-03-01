Spring-like, but not for long

Mostly clear and cool tonight with temperatures settling back into the middle to upper 30s by early Monday morning. Overall, fairly light wind from the south-southwest tonight. The even warmer air should move in for Monday with highs ranging from upper 60s to lower 70s. Enjoy it while it lasts...
It is the first day of Meteorological Spring, or the calendar beginning to spring- March, April, and May. While the spring equinox is not until March 20th, we will be seeing very spring-like temperatures. A stark contrast in temperatures from this time last week will not only feel great, but will be within five degrees of record highs!
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati is expected to see warm, spring-like weather before possible rain and snow. Sunday morning starts off with cold conditions, temperatures will be in the 20s under mostly clear skies. Light winds will make it feel like the temperatures are in the teens for a good chunk...
Relatively quiet weather is on the way for the Florida Panhandle this week thanks to a subtropical ridge building up to our east. Sunshine and warm temperatures are in the forecast daily, but so is higher humidity. Streaming moisture may lead to the development of showers or pop-up storms. Check out the forecast, here!
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - We’ll continue to get an early taste of spring over the next few days as southerly winds usher in rather warm and humid air by late February standards. Highs today will again climb into the low 80s, with gusty southerly winds running 15-25 mph and some gusts over 30 mph possible.
Long Island will see temperatures in the 40s on Saturday before a glimpse of spring arrives Sunday with likely showers. High temperatures will hit around 42 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. While no rain is in the forecast during the day, by night and into early Sunday, there's a 50% chance for showers, the weather service reports.
Temperatures Thursday afternoon struggled to make it much above the mid and upper 30s thanks to a powerful cold front that came through Wednesday night. But temperatures leading into the weekend will continue to climb, reaching the mid 60s by Saturday afternoon. That warmth aided with a strong warm front...
It’s still cold and snowy outside, but the calendar says it’s March, and I’ll take that. After the seemingly interminable brutal cold and wild winds of the past couple of months, I welcome any sign of spring, even if it’s only visible as the date March 20 on the calendar hanging on my kitchen bulletin board.
Clearing late tonight with a low of 27. Partly cloudy and 45 Tuesday. Cold air in place, but we’ll see temperatures vary widely this week. Highs in the 50s, lows in the teens. Friday rain-snow mix back in the picture. Sharply colder temperatures for Saturday through Sunday morning. Warmer...
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - We’ll enjoy a spring-like week of sunshine with gradual warming that will mean high temperatures in the 80s this weekend. Tonight will be mostly clear, even with some passing clouds overnight. We’ll cool to near 40 degrees by midnight. The low temperature will be near 34 degrees. Tuesday will be will mostly sunny and seasonably warm. We’ll warm to the lower 60s by lunchtime. The high temperature will be near 68 degrees.
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - We will be dry into the weekend, but there will be a very slight chance of rain over northwest Alabama Sunday afternoon. Highs near 80 through Sunday. Showers and storms will become likely Monday afternoon ahead of a cold front. A few storms could be strong...
Plenty of sunshine warmed us back to the mid-60s today. 64 Lexington. Frankfort 67. Tomorrow could be warmer yet. The rain-free stretch still looks to take us into the weekend. Southwest winds will warm us further. With those winds, more moisture makes its way in. Tonight: Clear with a low...
After spending most of last week in the freezer things will continue to warm up today. Look for sunshine and highs well into the 60's today. 70's return on Tuesday and carry us through Saturday. We could even be around 80 on a couple of these days. The forecast looks...
Several cities in the 4-state area plan to sound their tornado sirens tomorrow, March 8, at 10:00 am. It's part of the National Weather Service Statewide Tornado Drill during Severe Weather Preparedness Week (March 7-11).
Forecast updated on Thursday, March 3, 2022, at 3:45 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM). Tonight: Clear and colder. Low 26. Wind: N 2-8 mph. Friday: Mainly sunny and chilly. High 44-45°. Wind: SW 0-7 mph. Friday Night: Increasing clouds. Low 30. Wind: S 0-3 mph. Saturday: Mainly...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- With high temperatures in the mid-60s in West Michigan on Saturday, many people headed outside for the day to enjoy the warm spring-like weather. Riverside Park and Grand Haven State Park were popular destinations as the temperatures rose through the day on March 5. People could be seen cycling, skateboarding and walking their dogsm among other outdoor activities.
Fortunately, our weather pattern has felt more spring-like as we made the jump from meteorological winter to meteorological spring. The Rockford International Airport has come in with an average high of 52.5° the past two days, landing 10°-15° above average. This little taste of spring is expected to last one more day before a “stronger” cold front cools us back down into the second half of the week.
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Update: WIN Energy REMC has announced that due to the more than 50 electric poles damaged by high winds, approximately 200 members will be without power overnight Monday into Tuesday. They advise that those homes make necessary arrangements for the night. After fast-moving straight-line winds...
Comments / 0