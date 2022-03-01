ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Confirmed Line-Ups: Peterborough United vs Manchester City (FA Cup Fifth Round)

By Harry Siddall
Yardbarker
 2 days ago

Two 4-1 wins over Swindon Town and Fulham respectively have placed Pep Guardiola's Manchester City - once again - just two games from another trip to Wembley. The Catalan...

The Independent

Is Peterborough vs Man City on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch FA Cup fixture

The Championship’s bottom side Peterborough United will look to spring a monumental FA Cup upset when they host Manchester City in the fifth round on Tuesday evening.The Posh have got past Bristol Rovers and QPR to be within one victory of the quarter-finals in this year’s competition but Pep Guardiola’s world-class side will provide a different test entirely.City have their eyes on an historic treble as they’re in control of the Premier League title race - having bounced back from a surprise defeat to Tottenham by beating Everton 1-0 at the weekend - going well in the Champions League after...
PREMIER LEAGUE
WTOP

MATCHDAY: Liverpool, Chelsea in FA Cup; Juventus in action

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Wednesday:. After winning the League Cup on Sunday, Liverpool resumes its bid to capture the FA Cup for an eighth time and stay on course for an unlikely quadruple of trophies. Jurgen Klopp’s team hosts Norwich in the fifth round, 11 days after beating the same team in the Premier League. Klopp has pledged to rotate his lineup amid a busy run of games. Liverpool is second in the league, six points behind Manchester City with a game in hand, and on course to reach the Champions League quarterfinals. Liverpool won the League Cup after a penalty shootout victory over Chelsea, which plays second-tier Luton away in the FA Cup. Another last-16 match sees Southampton and West Ham meet in an all-Premier League matchup.
PREMIER LEAGUE
LFCTransferRoom

Watch: Taki Minamino Double Gives Liverpool Lead Over Norwich City In FA Cup Fifth Round

A double from Taki Minamino sees Liverpool go 2-0 up at home to Norwich City in the FA Cup fifth round, the second one being a wonder strike. Liverpool took the the time to open the scoring, after Norwich City gave just as they got in the opening 25 minutes. However, the home side soon showed their quality as they find the lead through Japanese forward Taki Minamino.
PREMIER LEAGUE
NESN

Liverpool Vs. Norwich: Score, Highlights Of FA Cup Fifth-Round Game

Takumi Minamino scored twice as Liverpool advanced to the FA Cup quarterfinals by beating Norwich City 2-1 on Wednesday. Three days after lifting the Carabao Cup at Wembley Stadium, the Reds maintained their pursuit in the FA Cup courtesy of the Japan international’s clinical first-half double at Anfield, with Lukas Rupp’s 76th-minute response not enough for the Canaries.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Burnley v Leicester: Team news

Burnley's top scorer Maxwel Cornet has recovered from the foot issue that caused him to miss the past two games. Ashley Westwood is available after Covid, but Erik Pieters is set for a scan on his knee and Matej Vydra and Johan Berg Gudmundsson both miss out. Leicester City welcome...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Luton Town vs Chelsea confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of FA Cup fixture tonight

Luton Town will take a break from their pursuit of promotion in the Championship to welcome current Champions League holders Chelsea to Kenilworth Road in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Wednesday evening.The in-form Hatters have already handily dispatched Harrogate Town (4-0) and Cambridge United (3-0) to reach this stage of the competition, alongside a run of just one defeat in their last eight league matches, although Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea will provide a different proposition - even off the back of their agonising penalty shootout loss to Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final on Sunday.Luton vs Chelsea LIVE:...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Southampton vs West Ham United LIVE: FA Cup team news, line-ups and more

Follow live coverage as Southampton take on West Ham United in the FA Cup today.The oldest cup competition in the world, the FA Cup is always a tournament that every club up and down the country want to win.Arsenal are record winners having lifted the famous trophy on 14 occasions in their history. with Manchester United (12) and Chelsea (8) not far behind.It's not all about the winners though with clubs from the Premier League all the way down to non-league involved, there is always the chance of a giant-killing or two along the way.Leicester City are the current holders having claimed the trophy for the first time in their history in 2021 after defeating Chelsea in the final at Wembley.We will bring you all the action and updates from the today's game in the live blog below:
PREMIER LEAGUE
Absolute Chelsea

5 Things Learned: Luton Town 2-3 Chelsea | FA Cup

Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea side are through to the next round of the FA Cup following an away win at Luton. The first half saw Luton take an early lead through Reece Burke. Midway through the half, Saul equalised for the Blues. However, five minutes before halftime, Harry Cornick restored Luton's lead.
PREMIER LEAGUE
theScore

FA Cup quarterfinal draw: Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City kept apart

Chelsea, Liverpool, and Manchester City could all reach the FA Cup semifinals after they were kept apart in Thursday's draw for the final eight teams in the competition. Nottingham Forest and Huddersfield Town face each other on Monday to determine who will take on Liverpool in the quarterfinals. Middlesbrough, who beat Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur over the previous two rounds, will host last season's beaten FA Cup finalists Chelsea, while Manchester City travel to Southampton.
PREMIER LEAGUE

