VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF declares monthly distribution of $0.0866

BKN - Overview. BKN is a diversified, actively-managed, leveraged municipal bond CEF. It is administered by BlackRock (NYSE:BLK), the largest investment manager in the world. BKN invests in tax-exempt municipal bonds, with these comprising at least 80% of the value of the fund, usually more, with cash and cash equivalents comprising the rest. BKN's tax-exempt 5.3% yield is the fund's key benefit and differentiator, and particularly important for income investors and retirees in higher tax brackets. The exact impact of said benefit depends on the individual circumstances of each individual investor, and is therefore outside the scope of this article. Still, thought to include a quick table that might help quantify the said impact. The table below compares a tax-exempt yield, BKN's yield highlighted in yellow, with the equivalent taxable yield.

MARKETS ・ 8 DAYS AGO