Thiago Alcantara Injury Update Provided By Jurgen Klopp Ahead Of Liverpool FA Cup Clash With Norwich

The Spanish midfielder was named in the starting lineup to face Chelsea in the Carabao Cup final at the weekend but suffered a hamstring problem in the warm-up and could not take to the field. The 30 year...

WTOP

MATCHDAY: Liverpool, Chelsea in FA Cup; Juventus in action

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Wednesday:. After winning the League Cup on Sunday, Liverpool resumes its bid to capture the FA Cup for an eighth time and stay on course for an unlikely quadruple of trophies. Jurgen Klopp’s team hosts Norwich in the fifth round, 11 days after beating the same team in the Premier League. Klopp has pledged to rotate his lineup amid a busy run of games. Liverpool is second in the league, six points behind Manchester City with a game in hand, and on course to reach the Champions League quarterfinals. Liverpool won the League Cup after a penalty shootout victory over Chelsea, which plays second-tier Luton away in the FA Cup. Another last-16 match sees Southampton and West Ham meet in an all-Premier League matchup.
SB Nation

FA Cup 2022 Match Coverage: Liverpool vs. Norwich City

Following their League Cup triumph against Chelsea over the weekend, Liverpool turn their attention to the FA Cup and one of the three other trophies Jürgen Klopp’s big red machine are still in the running for as we head towards the final months of the 2021-22 European football season.
The US Sun

Man Utd news LIVE: Alex Ferguson ‘advised’ Ancelotti consideration, Wan-Bissaka EXIT talks, Liverpool clash POSTPONED

SIR ALEX FERGUSON has reportedly given Manchester United the green light to hire serial winner Carlo Ancelotti as manager. Aaron Wan-Bissaka's poor performances have landed him on United's outgoings transfer list. The Red Devils are showing 'great interest' in RB Leipzig talisman Christopher Nkunku for the summer. Meanwhile, the clash...
SPORTbible

Virgil van Dijk's Immediate Reaction To Fabinho's Panenka Penalty Is Ruthlessly Hilarious

​Virgil van Dijk was involved in a hilarious exchange with Fabinho following Liverpool's triumphant Carabao Cup final, joking about his panenka penalty. ​Van Dijk and Fabinho both emphatically converted their penalties in Liverpool's shootout victory over Chelsea at Wembley Stadium on Sunday. The Brazilian midfielder dinked an audacious panenka penalty,...
LFCTransferRoom

Watch: Taki Minamino Double Gives Liverpool Lead Over Norwich City In FA Cup Fifth Round

A double from Taki Minamino sees Liverpool go 2-0 up at home to Norwich City in the FA Cup fifth round, the second one being a wonder strike. Liverpool took the the time to open the scoring, after Norwich City gave just as they got in the opening 25 minutes. However, the home side soon showed their quality as they find the lead through Japanese forward Taki Minamino.
The Independent

Dean Smith questions scheduling of Norwich’s FA Cup clash with Liverpool

Norwich boss Dean Smith has criticised the scheduling of his side’s midweek FA Cup clash against Liverpool at Anfield, saying an 8.15pm kick-off is “too late” for visiting fans.The Canaries head to Merseyside for the second time in 10 days on Wednesday to face a Liverpool team who won a record ninth League Cup against Chelsea at Wembley on Sunday.Smith is unhappy with a number of aspects of his side’s upcoming fixtures, both for supporters and his squad.“Certainly it (the Liverpool game) is too late for the away fans to travel and to be expected to travel back,” he said...
The Independent

Luton Town vs Chelsea predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of FA Cup fixture tonight

Luton Town will take a break from their pursuit of promotion in the Championship to welcome current Champions League holders Chelsea to Kenilworth Road in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Wednesday evening.The in-form Hatters have already handily dispatched Harrogate Town (4-0) and Cambridge United (3-0) to reach this stage of the competition, alongside a run of just one defeat in their last eight league matches, although Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea will provide a different proposition - even off the back of their agonising penalty shootout loss to Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final on Sunday.For their part, the...
SB Nation

Digging Deeper Into Liverpool’s 2-1 FA Cup Win over Norwich

Despite a stupid late goal from nothing, Liverpool were on cruise control for most of the match tonight, and courtesy of a Takumi Minamino brace, advanced relatively comfortably to the quarter-finals of the FA Cup with a customary win over Norwich City. We do a quick dive into the winners and losers and make Jürgen Klopp cross by mentioning the Thing that shall not be named.
