On March 1, 2020, city health officials reported the first known case of COVID-19 in New York state. The weeks that followed changed many New Yorkers’ lives. Maria Generoso lost her job at a radiology clinic. Heidi Poulakos switched to Zoom to finish up her final semester of nursing school. Jen Lovallo was stuck in her Park Slope apartment, trying to figure out how to make her groceries last another week.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 6 DAYS AGO