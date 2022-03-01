These Multi-Sensory Toys Encourage Baby to Crawl — & They’re Selling Like Hotcakes

Click here to read the full article.

We’re always looking for ways to keep our babies engaged and entertained , and Amazon never fails to come through with toys that we’re kind of obsessed with. Our latest find? These fun and interactive toys that get babies moving by encouraging them to crawl and chase — and helps develop hand-eye coordination and motor skills in the meantime.

This cute, crawling crab may be geared toward babies, but many Amazon reviewers say their toddlers and preschoolers love it too — so you get a lot of bang for your buck. Its lights and music entice little ones to follow, and smart sensors in its claws allow it to move away from any obstacles it encounters. And since it charges via USB cord, you’ll never have to worry about hunting down fresh batteries.

Buy: Crawling Crab Baby Toy with Music and LED Lights $26.88

If one aquatic friend isn’t enough, check out this adorable octopus (that happens to come with a bonus baby frog wind-up toy!). Like the crab, it plays a cheerful tune and engages babies with its flashing lights. It also crawls, encouraging a fun chase – and has sensors to avoid running into walls or anything else in its way. It is selling out super-fast, though; we’ll stop explaining so you can get to clicking.

Buy: Crawling Octopus Baby Toy with Music and LED Lights $20.98

Both the crab and the octopus are made from durable and nontoxic ABS materials, with no sharp edges or small pieces to put babies in danger. As a (very big) bonus, the sensors save parents from having to endlessly fetch stuck toys. That means we can sit on the couch and be entertained by the adorable antics of our babies playing happily, instead of soothing meltdowns. Win-win!