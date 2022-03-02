ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests

Trucker convoy protest in Washington DC flops as no-one shows up

By Graeme Massie
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

A trucker rally at the Washington Monument failed to materialise as just a handful of protesters showed up at the event.

The National Parks Service had given permission for the demonstration at the Sylvan Theater and organisers expected several thousand people would rally against Covid-19 mandates.

But in the end there was more press and police at the event than protesters, according to The Daily Beast.

“Where are the trucks?” organiser Kyle Sefcik asked during his speech.

Mr Sefcik is an MMA fighter and independent candidate for governor in Maryland, and also the organiser of Freedom Convoy USA 2022, which was due to arrive in DC on Tuesday but was scrapped when just five trucks showed up in Las Vegas.

“Where are the trucks? I know the ones that I had planned coming that are local friends and family, I know they’re not even allowed in because they need a commercial license and have proof of a checkoff today because of the checkpoints so they weren’t even able to stage and make it look cool here.

“But I still showed up, even if none of you did, I’d still be right here, because I keep my word.”

Several trucker convoys are still on their way to DC, to oppose Covid mandates, at a time when most restrictions have been been removed by US states.

Meanwhile, a security fence has been put in place around the US Capitol grounds as Joe Biden gives his first State of the Union address on Tuesday evening.

Otacon
6d ago

American truckers have jobs and are businessmen. We don't have time for RepubliCon insurrectionist tactics. No CDL No Opinion. God Bless America and FDT! 🇺🇲

Jonathan Slay
6d ago

that's because nobody cares about this convoy. 90% of what they want was already done with the change in CDC guide lines. most states already dropped masks.

Shanda Tijerina
5d ago

More fake news, when you guys get bored try writing the truth...it's way more fun, and there's these cool things called facts involved too! Catch up. They line the DC beltwsy and more are set to arrival tomorrow. They are blocked from getting near the White House or Capital...doesnt mean they aren't coming...um also doesn't mean they intend to give up easily..these folks aren't quitters by any measure.

