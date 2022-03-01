ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas Investigating Parents of Transgender Teen for 'Child Abuse': Lawsuit

By Erin Brady
 6 days ago
"No family should have to fear being torn apart because they are supporting their trans child," said the ACLU of...

