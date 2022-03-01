ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Urban Outfitters: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
 6 days ago

PHILADELPHIA (AP) _ Urban Outfitters Inc. (URBN) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $41 million.

On a per-share basis, the Philadelphia-based company said it had net income of 41 cents.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 49 cents per share.

The clothing and accessories retailer posted revenue of $1.33 billion in the period, matching Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $310.6 million, or $3.13 per share. Revenue was reported as $4.55 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on URBN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/URBN

