ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thousand Oaks, CA

Hero of California bar shooting killed in motorcycle crash

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 6 days ago

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — Matt Wennerstrom, who helped people flee Southern California’s Borderline bar mass shooting, was killed in a motorcycle crash during the weekend, authorities said.

The crash occurred Saturday in the Newbury Park area of Thousand Oaks, police said in a statement.

Wennerstrom was memorialized at a vigil Monday night, Los Angeles TV station KNBC reported.

A friend, Carina Cendejas, said Wennerstrom “was special to so many people.”

Wennerstrom emerged as a hero in 2018 when a gunman opened fire in the Borderline Bar and Grill, killing 11 and wounding a sheriff’s sergeant who was accidentally killed by a shot fired by a fellow lawman. The shooter took his own life.

During the gunfire, Wennerstrom first shielded other patrons and then used a barstool to smash out a window, allowing many to escape.

“All I did was grab as many people as I could and pull them underneath the table,” he told LA TV station KABC at the time. “And then, till I heard the shots, till I heard a break in the shots, and then we got people out of there as much as we could.”

Wennerstrom, 24, was thrown from his motorcycle after colliding with an SUV, officials said. He died at the scene. The crash is under investigation.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Man pleads guilty to killing 2 at Nebraska restaurant

BELLEVUE, Neb. (AP) — A man pleaded guilty Monday to killing two workers and injuring two others at a Nebraska fast-food restaurant last fall. Roberto Silva Jr. pleaded guilty to all charges related to the Nov. 21, 2021, shooting at a Sonic Drive-in restaurant in the Omaha suburb of Bellevue, the Sarpy County attorney said in a news release.
BELLEVUE, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Newbury Park, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
State
California State
City
Thousand Oaks, CA
Thousand Oaks, CA
Crime & Safety
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
The Associated Press

FBI impersonator convicted of defrauding Assyrian immigrants

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A federal jury has convicted an Arizona man of impersonating an FBI agent to defraud immigrants in California, officials said Monday. Ivan Isho, 44, of Peoria, Arizona, faces up to five years in prison after he was convicted Friday of stalking, wire fraud and false impersonation of a federal officer following a four-day trial.
PEORIA, AZ
The Associated Press

Complaint: Fargo man stabbed woman at least 10 times

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — A Fargo man accused of stabbing a woman at least 10 times was charged Monday with attempted murder, aggravated assault and robbery. The incident happened early Saturday morning after Fabian Henderson, 56, and another man went to the woman’s apartment to drink, according to court documents.
FARGO, ND
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

792K+
Followers
399K+
Post
354M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy