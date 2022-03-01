ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Big 5: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
 6 days ago

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) _ Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp. (BGFV) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $19.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the El Segundo, California-based company said it had profit of 89 cents.

The sporting goods retailer posted revenue of $273.4 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $102.4 million, or $4.55 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.16 billion.

Big 5 shares have decreased 19% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $15.44, an increase of 4% in the last 12 months.

