A food festival delayed is not a food festival denied. At least, that's the hope of culinary-minded Houstonians. The Commune food festival announced it has been postponed until March 2023. First proposed to be held last summer, the event shifted to March 2022 when the Delta wave caused a spike in COVID-19 infection rates. Instead of the two-week long series of dinners prepared by 200-plus chefs, Commune held a more limited, three-day preview of collaboration dinners and pop-ups that provided a small taste of the full experience.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 6 DAYS AGO