ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Recro Pharma: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 6 days ago

EXTON, Pa. (AP) _ Recro Pharma Inc. (REPH) on Tuesday reported a loss of $2.4 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Exton, Pennsylvania-based company said it had a loss of 4 cents.

The specialty pharmaceutical company posted revenue of $22.3 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $11.4 million, or 26 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $75.4 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on REPH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/REPH

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Biohaven Pharma: Q4 Earnings Insights

Biohaven Pharma Hldgs (NYSE:BHVN) reported its Q4 earnings results on Friday, February 25, 2022 at 07:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Biohaven Pharma Hldgs missed estimated earnings by 13.73%, reporting an EPS of $-2.32 versus an estimate of $-2.04. Revenue was up $154.90 million from...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Associated Press

American Express, Ciena fall; Cornerstone, Exxon Mobil rise

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Monday:. Cornerstone Building Brands Inc., up $2.79 to $24.10. The construction materials supplier is being bought affiliates of Clayton, Dubilier & Rice for about $5.8 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc., up $5.53 to $21.71. Billionaire...
STOCKS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

791K+
Followers
399K+
Post
354M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy