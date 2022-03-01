ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Man Who Shot Daughters, Self in a Church Was Prohibited From Having a Gun

By Katie Wermus
Newsweek
Newsweek
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Police believe the shooting happened during a court-ordered supervised visit between the alleged gunman, a chaperone and his three children aged 9, 10 and...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 45

gwen phillips
6d ago

Only on paper. Smart government. How you going to stop anyone from owning a gun illegally how ? Be on them 24\7 365 days a year. Huh government please. Stop the stupidness

Reply(6)
23
Jennifer Johnson
5d ago

I am shocked!!! You mean gun control laws didn't work!! Well let's all get the word out, telling criminals they can't have guns does nothing to stop them from having guns. So glad we now know and can move on to real solutions.

Reply(2)
17
1207
5d ago

Investitgators trying to figure how he got a gun nothing to figure out people are selling them every day on the streets or buying parts to make a ghost gun

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Gas prices spike as support for Russian oil ban grows

Gas prices have spiked to over $4 a gallon as energy markets are rocked by Russia’s war in Ukraine, something that may be aggravated further if Congress adopts bipartisan calls to ban Russian oil. On Monday, the fuel pricing analysis platform GasBuddy reported that the national average reached a...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Hill

Netflix latest tech company to halt services in Russia

Netflix suspended its service in Russia on Sunday, becoming the latest tech company to halt or restrict its offerings in Russia amid Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. “Given the circumstances on the ground, we have decided to suspend our service in Russia," a Netflix spokesperson said. TikTok announced earlier in the...
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Sacramento County, CA
State
California State
Sacramento, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Sacramento, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Sacramento County, CA
Crime & Safety
Fox News

Supreme Court leaves Bill Cosby's overturned conviction in place

The Supreme Court is leaving in place a decision made by Pennsylvania's highest court that led to Bill Cosby's release from prison. The high court declined prosecutors' request to hear the case and reinstate Cosby's conviction. The Pennsylvania Supreme Court last year threw out Cosby's conviction, saying the prosecutor who brought the case was bound by his predecessor’s agreement not to charge Cosby.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FOXBusiness

US gas price average hits new record high

The average price for a gallon of gasoline in the U.S. hit a new record high of $4.104 on Monday, surpassing the previous record of $4.103 set in 2008 according to data from GasBuddy. "Americans have never seen gasoline prices this high, nor have we seen the pace of increases...
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#California Law#The Associated Press#Abc News#Ap#Ktxl
CBS News

Russian gymnast Ivan Kuliak faces disciplinary action for wearing invasion symbol next to Ukraine rival on podium: "Shocking behavior"

Russian gymnast Ivan Kuliak, who sported an insignia linked to his country's military invasion of Ukraine on a medals podium, is facing disciplinary action for his "shocking" behavior on Sunday, the International Gymnastics Federation said. Kuliak's shirt had the letter "Z" prominently placed as he stood next to Ukraine's Kovtun...
SPORTS
CBS News

Pentagon shuts down leaking U.S. Navy fuel tank facility in Hawaii

The Pentagon has shut down a leaking U.S Navy fuel tank facility in Hawaii after the tank contaminated drinking water for thousands of Hawaii residents, the Defense Department announced Monday. The Red Hill bulk fuel storage facility will be defueled as soon as possible, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said in a letter Monday, citing modern fueling needs that have rendered the facility obsolete.
HAWAII STATE
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
824K+
Followers
85K+
Post
768M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy