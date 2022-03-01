Man Who Shot Daughters, Self in a Church Was Prohibited From Having a Gun
Police believe the shooting happened during a court-ordered supervised visit between the alleged gunman, a chaperone and his three children aged 9, 10 and...www.newsweek.com
Police believe the shooting happened during a court-ordered supervised visit between the alleged gunman, a chaperone and his three children aged 9, 10 and...www.newsweek.com
Only on paper. Smart government. How you going to stop anyone from owning a gun illegally how ? Be on them 24\7 365 days a year. Huh government please. Stop the stupidness
I am shocked!!! You mean gun control laws didn't work!! Well let's all get the word out, telling criminals they can't have guns does nothing to stop them from having guns. So glad we now know and can move on to real solutions.
Investitgators trying to figure how he got a gun nothing to figure out people are selling them every day on the streets or buying parts to make a ghost gun
Comments / 45