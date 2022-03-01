Salesforce.com: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) _ Salesforce.com Inc. (CRM) on Tuesday reported a fiscal fourth-quarter loss of $28 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The San Francisco-based company said it had a loss of 3 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 84 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 15 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 73 cents per share.

The customer-management software developer posted revenue of $7.33 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Thirteen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $7.23 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.44 billion, or $1.48 per share. Revenue was reported as $26.49 billion.

For the current quarter ending in May, Salesforce.com expects its per-share earnings to range from 93 cents to 94 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $7.37 billion to $7.38 billion for the fiscal first quarter. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $7.24 billion.

Salesforce.com expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.62 to $4.64 per share, with revenue ranging from $32 billion to $32.1 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CRM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CRM