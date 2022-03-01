ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salesforce.com: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) _ Salesforce.com Inc. (CRM) on Tuesday reported a fiscal fourth-quarter loss of $28 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The San Francisco-based company said it had a loss of 3 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 84 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 15 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 73 cents per share.

The customer-management software developer posted revenue of $7.33 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Thirteen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $7.23 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.44 billion, or $1.48 per share. Revenue was reported as $26.49 billion.

For the current quarter ending in May, Salesforce.com expects its per-share earnings to range from 93 cents to 94 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $7.37 billion to $7.38 billion for the fiscal first quarter. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $7.24 billion.

Salesforce.com expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.62 to $4.64 per share, with revenue ranging from $32 billion to $32.1 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CRM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CRM

Related
The Associated Press

Ellington Residential: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

OLD GREENWICH, Conn. (AP) _ Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (EARN) on Monday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $2.8 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier. On a per-share basis, the Old Greenwich, Connecticut-based company said it had a loss of 21 cents. Earnings, adjusted for...
The Associated Press

Nine Energy: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) _ Nine Energy Services Inc. (NINE) on Monday reported a loss of $15.7 million in its fourth quarter. The Houston-based company said it had a loss of 52 cents per share. The oilfield services company posted revenue of $105.1 million in the period. For the year, the company...
The Associated Press

Heritage Insurance: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) _ Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. (HRTG) on Monday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $49.2 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier. On a per-share basis, the Clearwater, Florida-based company said it had a loss of $1.79. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs,...
The Associated Press

DallasNews: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) _ DallasNews Corporation (DALN) on Monday reported fourth-quarter net income of $2.1 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier. The Dallas-based company said it had profit of 40 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 6 cents per share. The...
The Associated Press

Intrepid Potash: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DENVER (AP) _ Intrepid Potash Inc. (IPI) on Monday reported fourth-quarter net income of $223.9 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier. On a per-share basis, the Denver-based company said it had profit of $16.66. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 60 cents per share.
The Associated Press

Cidara Therapeutics: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) _ Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (CDTX) on Monday reported a loss of $16.8 million in its fourth quarter. On a per-share basis, the San Diego-based company said it had a loss of 26 cents. The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $7.2 million in the period. For the year,...
The Associated Press

American Express, Ciena fall; Cornerstone, Exxon Mobil rise

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Monday:. Cornerstone Building Brands Inc., up $2.79 to $24.10. The construction materials supplier is being bought affiliates of Clayton, Dubilier & Rice for about $5.8 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc., up $5.53 to $21.71. Billionaire...
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

