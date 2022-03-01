HP Enterprise: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) _ Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. (HPE) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $513 million.

The Houston-based company said it had profit of 39 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, were 53 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 46 cents per share.

The information technology products and services provider posted revenue of $6.96 billion in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $7.02 billion.

For the current quarter ending in May, HP Enterprise expects its per-share earnings to range from 41 cents to 49 cents.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.03 to $2.17 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HPE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HPE