Cara: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) _ Cara Therapeutics Inc. (CARA) on Tuesday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $33.4 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Stamford, Connecticut-based company said it had a loss of 63 cents.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 50 cents per share.

The biotechnology company posted revenue of $821,000 in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.6 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $88.4 million, or $1.74 per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $23 million.

Cara shares have decreased 17% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $10.06, a decline of 47% in the last 12 months.

