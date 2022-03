Chromebooks are among the easiest devices to maintain, with basically all of the software updates you’ll ever need being taken care of in the background, never interrupting your workflow. However, sometimes you might not want to upgrade to the newest version automatically, like when Google makes a typo in its code and you don’t want to install that faulty update. You’ll soon get a toggle that will let you disable automatic system updates.

