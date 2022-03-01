ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

GOP candidate for governor names hoped-for running mate

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 6 days ago

BOSTON (AP) — Republican candidate for governor Chris Doughty has endorsed a candidate for lieutenant governor with the hope of running as a ticket in the November election.

Doughty said in an email Tuesday that he was thrilled Kate Campanale has agreed to campaign with him.

Campanale is a former state representative who represented Leicester and a portion of Worcester.

“Kate will bring experience, energy, and her legendary work ethic to our ticket,” Doughty said.

In recent decades — going back to former Gov. Willaim Weld, who ran with Paul Cellucci as a ticket — Republican candidates for governor have tried to run unofficially as a ticket with a candidate for lieutenant governor early in the campaign, even though each run separately in the primary election, and only officially team up as a ticket in the general election.

Democratic candidates for governor and lieutenant governor have typically run separate primary races, only teaming up as a ticket in the general election.

There are two Democratic candidates for governor — Attorney General Maura Healey and state Sen. Sonia Chang-Diaz.

Other Republican candidates for governor include former GOP state representative Geoff Diehl and Shiva Ayyadurai, who in 2020 lost a Republican primary bid for the U.S. Senate.

Republican incumbent Gov. Charlie Baker and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito both opted not to run for reelection.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Elections
Local
Massachusetts Government
City
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Elections
Boston, MA
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Geoff Diehl
Person
Karyn Polito
Person
Charlie Baker
Person
Maura Healey
Person
Shiva Ayyadurai
Person
Paul Cellucci
The Associated Press

Colleges face legal risks under ‘divisive concept’ bill

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee’s Republican-controlled House on Monday advanced legislation allowing students and staffers to sue public colleges and universities if they feel they’ve been unfairly punished for not accepting “divisive concepts.”. The bill, supported by House Speaker Cameron Sexton and other top House legislative...
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Running Mate#Election#Republican Primary#Republican Candidate#Democratic Candidates#Gop#Ap#Shiva#The U S Senate
The Associated Press

Ukraine aid growing as lawmakers shape big budget bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — Proposed U.S. aid for Ukraine and its European allies has grown beyond $12 billion, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Monday, as congressional bargainers worked toward a bipartisan government-wide spending deal that would also contain fresh sums for battling COVID-19. The remarks by Schumer, D-N.Y., underscored the momentum in Congress for helping outgunned Ukraine fend off Russian invaders and assisting that country and others cope with refugees and other economic and humanitarian problems caused by the brutal attack.
FOREIGN POLICY
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

792K+
Followers
399K+
Post
354M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy