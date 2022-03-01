ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday

By The Associated Press
 6 days ago

Oil prices soared and investors shifted more money out of stocks and into ultra-safe U.S. government bonds as Russia stepped up its war on Ukraine.

The price of oil surged back above $100 a barrel Tuesday to its highest level since 2014 after Russia, a major energy producer, faced further isolation and economic damage because of its invasion of Ukraine. The rush into bonds pushed the yield on the 10-year Treasury back down to 1.73%, where it was in January.

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 fell 67.68 points, or 1.5%, to 4,306.26.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 597.65 points, or 1.8%, to 33,294.95.

The Nasdaq fell 218.94 points, or 1.6%, to 13,532.46.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 39.58 points, or 1.9%, to 2,008.51.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 78.39 points, or 1.8%.

The Dow is down 763.80 points, or 2.2%.

The Nasdaq is down 162.16 points, or 1.2%.

The Russell 2000 is down 32.42 points, or 1.6%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 459.92 points, or 9.6%.

The Dow is down 3,043.45 points, or 8.4%.

The Nasdaq is down 2,112.51 points, or 13.5%.

The Russell 2000 is down 236.81 points, or 10.5%.

The Associated Press

Biden executive order on cryptocurrency expected this week

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is expected to sign an executive order on cryptocurrency this week that will mark the first step toward regulating how digital currency is traded. The move comes as administration officials have raised concerns in recent weeks about Russia’s use of cryptocurrency to evade...
POTUS
The Associated Press

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for April delivery rose $3.72 to $119.40 a barrel Monday. Brent crude for May delivery rose $5.10 to $123.21 a barrel. Wholesale gasoline for April delivery rose 3 cents to $3.57 a gallon. April heating oil rose 14 cents to $3.92 a gallon. April natural gas fell 19 cents to $4.83 per 1,000 cubic feet.
TRAFFIC
The Associated Press

US gasoline prices rise again on talk of banning Russian oil

Gasoline prices are pushing even farther above $4 a gallon, the highest price that American motorists have faced since July 2008, as calls grow to ban imports of Russian oil. Prices at the pump were rising long before Russia invaded Ukraine and have spiraled faster since the start of the war. The U.S. national average for a gallon of gasoline has soared 45 cents a gallon in the past week and topped $4.06 on Monday, according to auto club AAA.
BROOKLYN, NY
FOXBusiness

Investors start buying Ukraine, Russia bonds

Investors are starting to buy Ukrainian and Russian bonds that plummeted to discounted prices, betting that they will recover if the war between the two countries comes to an end. The trade is high-risk, given uncertainty over what Ukraine will look like after the war and how long the financial...
MARKETS
