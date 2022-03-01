ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weaver gets backing from 2 former South Carolina ed chiefs

By The Associated Press, Meg Kinnard
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Two former South Carolina education chiefs are endorsing Republican Ellen Weaver to replace outgoing state Superintendent Molly Spearman.

Weaver’s campaign told The Associated Press on Tuesday that Mick Zais and Barbara Nielsen are backing the school choice advocate and chair of the Education Oversight Committee.

Zais served as South Carolina’s superintendent from 2011 to 2015 and was the U.S. Deputy Secretary of Education during the Trump administration. Barbara Nielsen was the first Republican to serve as South Carolina’s education chief, in the 1990s.

Former Anderson County superintendent Gary Burgess is the sole Democrat in the race thus far.

