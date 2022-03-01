ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NGM Biopharmaceuticals: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
 6 days ago

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) _ NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NGM) on Tuesday reported a loss of $27.2 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the South San Francisco, California-based company said it had a loss of 35 cents.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 37 cents per share.

The biotechnology company posted revenue of $21 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $20.1 million.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $120.3 million, or $1.56 per share. Revenue was reported as $77.9 million.

