Ross Stores: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DUBLIN, Calif. (AP) _ Ross Stores Inc. (ROST) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $366.8 million.

The Dublin, California-based company said it had profit of $1.04 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 97 cents per share.

The discount retailer posted revenue of $5.02 billion in the period, missing Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.03 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.72 billion, or $4.87 per share. Revenue was reported as $18.92 billion.

Ross Stores expects full-year earnings to be $4.71 to $5.12 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ROST at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ROST