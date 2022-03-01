ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hobbs, NM

VIDEO: Police confront Hobbs teen charged with tossing baby in dumpster

By Allison Giron, Kim Vallez
 6 days ago

HOBBS, N.M. (KRQE) – A newly released video shows a Hobbs police detective interviewing a teen mother who is accused of throwing her newborn baby in the trash. During the interview Alexis Avila , 18, insists she didn’t know she was pregnant until the day before. “I just thought I was gaining weight. I was eating more. Nothing changed,” said Avila.

She claims she thought she was having stomach problems and back pain from an old car crash. “I just kept hurting. So I went to the clinic and they did a urine sample… and they told me I was pregnant. That’s when I found out,” said Avila.

As the detective kept pressing for the truth about how it all unfolded, Avila is seen getting flustered. She told the detective her parents never knew she was pregnant. Then when she woke up the next day, gave birth to the boy and wrapped him in a towel.

RELATED: New Mexico woman arrested after allegedly leaving newborn in dumpster

Avila: “I was in a panic. I didn’t know what to do. I was scared.”
Detective: “What did you do after?”
Avila: “I cleaned myself and just left it where it was.”

Avila says she thought about calling her mom but decided not to. “I was so scared she was going to hate me.”

Instead, she put the boy in a trash bag along with the garbage in her VW Jetta and wrapped it up with a hair tie.

Avila: “I just left and I drove around. I just put it where I put it.
Detective: “Did you place it there? Did you throw it there? What did you do?”
Avila: “What do you mean? Like in the trash? I just tossed it in.”
Detective: “You wrapped a newborn in a trash bag?”
Avila: “I was in a panic. I just turned 18. It’s not like I’ve been 18 forever.”

Six hours after dumping the baby in a dumpster, people scavenging found the boy. Police watching the surveillance video caught a glimpse of Avila’s license plate and tracked her down.

It took almost 20 minutes during the interview before Avila asked how the baby was doing. Then, she abruptly asked if she could still be the boy’s mother. “If the baby is okay, I want it.”

At one point in the interview, Avila acknowledged that she did take two pregnancy tests in August. She said one was positive the other negative. She said opted to believe the negative one.

Avila is charged with attempted murder. The ex-boyfriend, who is the baby’s father, now has custody of the baby. He claims Avila told him she had a miscarriage.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Texomashomepage.com.

Texoma's Homepage

Petition for three accused of killing stepfather reaches over 500K

PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An online petition on behalf of three individuals accused of killing a man for assaulting a family member has now reached over 500,000 signatures. As of the publishing of this article, the online petition had a total of 507,685 signatures. Alejandro Trevino,18, Christian Trevino, 17, and Juan Eduardo Melendez, 18, are […]
PHARR, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Two armed suspects run gate at Joint Base Andrews

Editor’s Note: This article was updated with information on VPOTUS JOINT BASE ANDREWS, Md. (WDVM) — At around 9 p.m. on Sunday night, a vehicle drove through a security checkpoint at Joint Base Andrews. One person is in custody, while Security Forces are still searching for the second person. According to an official statement on […]
Overnight chase ends in wreck in Archer County

YOUNG/ARCHER COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A multiple-county chase that started in Olney ended in a wreck in southern Archer County. According to a Facebook post from the Archer City Police Department, an overnight vehicle chase began in Olney in the early morning hours of Saturday, March 5. The chase continued into southern Archer County before the […]
ARCHER COUNTY, TX
MSU student arrested after gun found in dorm

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — An MSU Texas student is arrested for an incident on Feb. 25 in which campus police say a handgun and numerous drug smoking pipes were found in a dorm room. Latray Miller of Midlothian is charged with unlawfully carrying a weapon on an educational institution. Police say they responded to a […]
WICHITA COUNTY, TX
One sent to hospital in pin-in, semi overturned

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — One person was sent to the hospital from a pin-in wreck near Double D’s Liquor. Just before 5 p.m. on Friday, March 4, Wichita County deputies were called to Seymour Highway about an overturned semi and pin-in. According to deputies, a pickup was trying to turn into Double D’s Liquor. A […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Waco citizens rewarded for foiling robbery

WACO, Texas — Waco Police officers delivered awards to three men on Friday for their bravery and response to an armed robber. Officers received a call on December 15, 2021, regarding a robbery in the 600 block of S. 18th Street. After this robbery took place, the three men in the area also heard what […]
WACO, TX
