ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Autaugaville, AL

Alabama woman charged after malnourished, dead dogs found

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 6 days ago

AUTAUGAVILLE, Ala. (AP) — A woman is facing animal cruelty charges after deputies found several dogs chained and another dead at a home in Alabama’s Autauga County.

Danielle Chunte Erskine, 28, of Autaugaville is charged with five counts of cruelty to animals, WSFA-TV reported.

According to court records, deputies were called to a home in Autaugaville around 6 a.m. Thursday. Deputies said they noticed a dead dog and several others that appeared malnourished in an enclosure at the residence.

Four dogs were found to be confined using heavy-duty chains, which restricted their movement. The dogs did not have access to clean water or food. And, records indicate that one of the dogs appeared to be injured. A large laceration could be seen on its left shoulder that appeared to have been untreated.

The dogs were removed and are awaiting a medical screening, court records said.

Erskine is being held in the Autauga County Jail under a $60,000 cash-only bail. It was unknown if she has an attorney who could speak on her behalf.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Reward offered for information on fatal Maryland shooting

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (AP) — A Maryland man was shot and killed last weekend, and police are offering a $25,000 reward for leads that result in an arrest. On Saturday, Prince George’s Police patrol officers were called to a location in Chillum at around 8 a.m. on Saturday for a report of a shooting, a news release said on Monday. They found the victim, Efrain Huerta Moran of Chillum with multiple gunshot wounds. Moran was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
CHILLUM, MD
The Associated Press

Boston police officer faces witness intimidation charge

BOSTON (AP) — A Boston police officer has been charged with trying to intimidate an internal affairs investigator looking into whether he was in violation of the department’s residency requirement, prosecutors said Monday. Officer Matthew Morrissey pleaded not guilty in court to a witness intimidation charge and was...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
State
Alabama State
Autauga County, AL
Crime & Safety
City
Autaugaville, AL
County
Autauga County, AL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

791K+
Followers
399K+
Post
354M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy