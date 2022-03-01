Wanted: Charlotte Police ID suspect from Sept. assault near Freedom Dr.

CHARLOTTE, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – More than five months following an assault near Freedom Drive, Charlotte Police say they have identified the suspect in the incident.

Officers responded to calls regarding a deadly weapon assault around 4 p.m. on Ashley Road, not far from Freedom Drive. Detectives learned a victim was transported by a citizen to Novant Main, according to the police report. It is unclear what the injuries were at this time.

An ongoing investigation has identified Rodney Funderburk as the suspect, CMPD announced on Tuesday, more than five months following the incident. It is unclear what the new evidence is that suggests Funderbunk to be the suspect.

Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating the suspect.

