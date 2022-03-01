ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aroostook County, ME

Maine State Police Briefs From Troop F (February 21st – 28th)

By Mark Shaw
 6 days ago
Here are a few of the incidents investigated by Troop F of the Maine State Police at the end of February. Summaries are taken from the weekly police log and may be minimally edited for clarity. Woman Arrested Following Illegal Dumping Case near Van Buren. On February 21st, Trooper...

Q 96.1

Over 30 Personnel Battle Fire on Adams Road, Connor, Maine

The Caribou Fire and Ambulance Department worked with multiple fire departments to fight a fire Sunday morning on Adams Road in Connor, Maine. The fire was fully involved when crews arrived on the scene just after 11:52 a.m. Sunday, March 6. The attached garage and an extension from the main part of the home were considered a total loss. Many of the items in the structure were saved, according to the Caribou Fire and Ambulance.
CARIBOU, ME
Q 96.1

Two Women Injured, Taken to Hospital, in Central Maine Snowmobile Crash

Two women were transported from a camp in Rome, Maine to Maine General's Alfond Center for Health in Augusta on Friday night following a snowmobile crash. According to the Kennebec Journal, 48-year-old Amy Madden of Rome, was operating a 2016 Ski-Doo Expedition along with a friend of hers, 56-year-old Monica McCarthy of Belgrade. The pair were operating the machine off of Long Pond in Rome.
AUGUSTA, ME
Q 96.1

Fort Fairfield Police Badge Found on eBay Coming Home

Fort Fairfield Police have a great post on Facebook from Chief Cummings. Take a look at the badge he found on eBay. Talk about Aroostook County history. This memorabilia is estimated to go back to the 1930’s to 1950’s. Chief Cummings Bought the Badge to Bring it “Home”...
FORT FAIRFIELD, ME
Q 96.1

Gov. Mills Visits Fort Kent, Presque Isle to Promote Small Business Growth

Maine Governor Janet Mills visited Aroostook County on Saturday to take in the Can-Am International Sled Dog Race and to promote small business development. While in the County, the Governor personally presented a Fort Kent business owner with a Maine Jobs and Recovery Grant Award and later visited a Presque Isle organization that also had received an economic recovery grant.
Q 96.1

Musher Who Shot Moose Last Week Rescued on Dog Sled Trail

The best news is that Caleb Hayes is doing OK. He’s been treated and has gone home with family after a major ordeal during the Can-Am International Dog Sled Race. Caleb’s father, Jonathan Nathaniel Hayes, wrote a harrowing account about Caleb being “found lying in trail. Unresponsive.”
Q 96.1

Woman Seriously Injured in Hit-and-Run Crash in Paris, Maine

Two people were injured, one critically, in a fiery hit-and-run crash Friday evening in Paris, Maine that led to a police chase in two neighboring towns. Shortly after 5 p.m., Oxford Police received several reports of a gray Ford pickup truck driving erratically at a high rate of speed in heavy traffic on Mechanic Falls Road then north on Route 26.
PARIS, ME
Q 96.1

Woodstock Man Arrested after Scary Car Chase in Oxford County

A Woodstock man, already out on probation for manslaughter, is now facing charges for a police pursuit that ran through several towns. Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss says the man arrested in connection with this pursuit is Ethan Rioux-Poulios, 26, of Woodstock. The incident began shortly after 5:00 Friday afternoon when Oxford Police received a report of a Ford F-150 pickup truck that was driving erratically on the Mechnic Falls Road in Oxford. Responding officers located the pickup northbound, near their police station on Route 26. The truck was seen passing vehicles recklessly, with oncoming traffic. As police pulled onto the roadway and tried to catch up to the truck, it was seen by witnesses striking other vehicles as it continued north.
Q 96.1

Maine AG Releases Video of Police-Involved Shooting in Topsham

The Maine Attorney General's Office has released dashcam footage of a standoff in Topsham that resulted in a fatal officer-involved shooting. Kourtney Sherwood, 37, of Brunswick was the subject of the standoff after police were called to Route 96 on Topsham Bypass for a wellbeing check. Topsham Police reported they had received reports that Sherwood was in her pickup truck, on the side of the road, and possibly had a gun. Officials say she was allegedly threatening to harm herself or others.
TOPSHAM, ME
Q 96.1

Two Women Arrested in Drug Trafficking Case in Woodstock, N.B. Area

A drug trafficking investigation in the Woodstock area has led to the arrests of two women and the seizure of six kilograms of crystal methamphetamine. The New Brunswick RCMP's Federal Serious and Organized Crime unit executed a search warrant at a home on Pine Street in Lower Woodstock on February 25th, according to Sgt. Nick Arbour.
Q 96.1

Large Crowd & Gov. Mills Lead Can-Am Start in Fort Kent; Results

The Can-Am Sled Dog races had a festive feel when they kicked off in Fort Kent on Saturday morning. Marking the 30-year anniversary of the Can-Am, an enormous crowd turned out at the starting gate to cheer on the 62 teams and over 560 dogs competing in the three races. Organizers of the Can-Am were pleased with the turnout and support this year, Can-Am Planning Committee President Dennis Cyr said “It was one of the largest crowds, if not, the largest crowd we've seen.”
Public Safety
Q 96.1

Maine Man Wins $1 Million Off Scratch Ticket

According to WMTW, Clive Gordon, of Bath, recently won a milion dollars from a scratch ticket. He purchased the $25 $50,000,000 Cash Riches ticket at GGA Corporation in Lewiston. In the month of February, there were nine Mainers who won at least $100,000 from lottery games. For example, Dennis Belanger...
Q 96.1

Fire Displaces Two People in Bloomfield, N.B. Area

A house fire along the Canada-U.S. border just north of Bloomfield, N.B. has temporarily displaced two people. Firefighters responded to the blaze late Friday night at a home along Graham Road at Digby Corner. The fire damage was mostly confined to the chimney area and the attic but power to...
AROOSTOOK COUNTY, ME
Q 96.1

2022 Sees New Campsites and Trails In Moosehead Lake Region and Katahdin

Maine's recreational space for the public is getting bigger and 2022 will see more trails and campsites around the Moosehead Lake and Katahdin region thanks to a recent donation of land. Maine Sees Donation for Additional Public Lands for Recreation Opportunities. The Moosehead Lake Region has been working hard to...
Q 96.1

Maine In Top 10 States With the Highest Taxed Vehicle Property

Wallethub released an analysis of property taxes in the United States, comparing the highest and lowest ranking states when it comes to real estate property taxes and vehicle property taxes. While Maine ranked in the middle of the pack for real-estate property tax, Maine ranked in the top 10 of...
MAINE STATE
Q 96.1

US Border Patrol Stops Illegal Border Crossing in Houlton, Maine

The U.S. Border Patrol in Houlton stopped four vehicles on February 25, 2022 after they illegally crossed into the United States near Union Corners, Maine. Agents from the Houlton Station, Sector Intelligence Unit, and Houlton Sector Headquarter interdicted the convoy of vehicles. The Customs and Border Protection said 27 Romanians were transported to the Fort Fairfield Station to be processed. One of the individuals had a medical issue and was taken to the Houlton Regional Hospital for treatment (and was later returned to Border Patrol custody).
HOULTON, ME
Q 96.1

