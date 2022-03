Scientists have discovered that even a mild case of COVID-19 might inflict damage on your brain. On average, middle-aged and older adults who'd been sick with COVID showed signs of tissue shrinkage in brain areas related to the sense of smell, the researchers reported. They also tended to have more trouble completing complex mental tasks, when compared to people with no history of COVID-19—an effect that was most striking among the oldest adults.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 6 HOURS AGO