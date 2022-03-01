ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia school board member loses post over ESL remark

By The Associated Press
WTVR CBS 6
WTVR CBS 6
 6 days ago
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) - A Virginia Beach school board member has been removed from a state educational working group after she suggested that teaching English to students from South America was unsustainable. Victoria Manning made her comments last week following a school board meeting, news outlet reported. A topic of discussion was the district's growing English as a Second Language program.

Manning wrote on social media that the district “has 300 additional ESL students in the past year. Most are from South America.” She added: “Our ESL budget has increased over $1 million in two years. Continuing to educate South Americans is not sustainable.”

Aimee Guidera, the state's education secretary, condemned Manning’s remarks on Monday and said Manning was no longer part of a working group on innovative education and lab schools..

Guidera said Manning's statements "are in absolute opposition to the Youngkin administration’s commitment to educate and prepare every child in the Commonwealth for success in life.”

Manning said Friday that she was advocating “for sustainability for all students" and later released a statement saying teachers are already overburdened.

She added: "There is a teacher shortage and without teachers and proper funding, the current path is unsustainable.”

About 3% of the student population in Virginia Beach qualifies for ESL services.

Comments / 31

jimbo
6d ago

Manning is 100% correct. Guidera needs to tell her countryman not to come to this country unless u speak English. English should never be a second language in America!! Our teachers r already over burdened and have low morale due to the previous governors antics.

Reply(1)
24
P22LR
5d ago

And she is correct!!!!! But in order to have some sense of understanding with these people we have to teach their children!! I see immigrants everyday that use their very young children to interpret for the parents..

Reply
7
serpentina
6d ago

We can't educate our own kids properly much less all the rest of the world's kids. Keep them out not our problem

Reply(1)
22
