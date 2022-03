INDIANAPOLIS -- Georgia defensive tackle Jordan Davis kicked off Day 3 at the NFL Scouting Combine with a truly jaw-dropping moment. At 341 pounds, Davis ran a 4.78-second 40-yard dash, creating a stir at Lucas Oil Stadium and beyond with a freakish display of speed for a player of his size. His first run was unofficially clocked at 4.82 but the official time was even better. Not surprisingly, he decided not to run a second attempt, even though the official time had not yet been released.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO