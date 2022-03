The chairman of Senate Republicans’ campaign operation on Tuesday unveiled his vision for the future of the GOP, which was quickly met with a retort from the White House. “I’ll warn you; this plan is not for the faint of heart,” Sen. Rick Scott of Florida, the chairman of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, writes in the introduction to his 11-point plan, which he said he hoped would “strike fear in the heart of some Republicans.”

INCOME TAX ・ 13 DAYS AGO