Chelsea's charity trustees have yet to accept Roman Abramovich's offer to give us them 'stewardship and care' of the club and some of them may not do so. Sportsmail has learned that the seven trustees of the Chelsea Foundation, who include Chelsea Ladies manager Emma Hayes, were only informed of Abramovich's plans shortly before they were announced on Saturday evening and have responded with a request for further details.

