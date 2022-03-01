Funimation Content Moving To Crunchyroll; “All Your Anime – All In One Place”

While the anime industry is excelling when it comes to the ever-increasing popularity of some of its biggest television series and feature-length films, the medium still has its work cut out for it when it comes to some of the behind-the-scenes treatment of some of the creative minds working on said properties. In a recent interview, voice actor Atsuko Enomoto, who might be best known for her work on the likes of Pokemon, Gintama, and .Hack, spilled the beans on the low pay and tough schedules that she saw as someone working behind the scenes.

COMICS ・ 15 HOURS AGO