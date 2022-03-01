ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Funimation Content Moving To Crunchyroll; “All Your Anime – All In One Place”

By Orpheus Joshua
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnime distributor, Funimation, has announced that they will be moving their current content catalog over to fellow distributor, Crunchyroll. Further, future anime streaming will only be present under Crunchyroll’s service starting Spring 2022. Now, however, Crunchyroll subscribers have gained access to Funimation’s entire catalog. This gargantuan alteration also includes Funimation subsidiary...

Comments / 1

