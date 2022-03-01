Funimation Content Moving To Crunchyroll; “All Your Anime – All In One Place”
Anime distributor, Funimation, has announced that they will be moving their current content catalog over to fellow distributor, Crunchyroll. Further, future anime streaming will only be present under Crunchyroll’s service starting Spring 2022. Now, however, Crunchyroll subscribers have gained access to Funimation’s entire catalog. This gargantuan alteration also includes Funimation subsidiary...noisypixel.net
Comments / 1