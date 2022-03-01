ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rodanthe, NC

Park service plans meeting as several Outer Banks homes threatened by beach erosion

By Sarah Fearing
 6 days ago

MANTEO, N.C. (WAVY) — Cape Hatteras National Seashore officials will host a public discussion on Wednesday about some oceanfront homes that are in danger of collapsing onto the beach.

The meeting will be from 6-7 p.m. at the Rodanthe-Waves-Salvo Community Building on Highway 12in Rodanthe.

David Hallac, superintendent of the National Parks of Eastern North Carolina; Dare County Commissioner Danny Couch and Dare County Planning Director Noah Gillam will be at the meeting to discuss recent and potential future problems and answer questions.

The meeting comes on the heels of the collapse of a five-bedroom home at 24183 Ocean Drive in Rodanthe , just south of the Hatteras Island fishing pier.

Outer Banks beach house collapses into ocean

After the collapse, the National Park Service said debris was found along about 15 miles of beachline. The beach near the site of the collapse was also temporarily closed to visitors because of potentially hazardous debris.

According to the National Park Service, there are more homes that could collapse. Beach erosion poses a problem for the Outer Banks, especially for waterfront homes. Millions of dollars have been spent on nourishment plans to restore the beaches .

