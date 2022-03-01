ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

We all pay costs of gun violence -- Will Hayes

Why must families set up a GoFundMe site to bury their victims of gun violence?. Who is paying the millions of dollars in medical bills for a 24-year-old woman whose organs were damaged by tumbling bullets from the AR-15 used in the 2017...

US News and World Report

Youth Group Created to Help Reduce Gang, Gun Violence

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A group of teenagers is looking to reduce gun violence and gangs around Alachua County, citing a string of deadly shootings in the last year. The young adults make up the newly-formed Alachua County Youth Activities Advisory Committee, which was introduced Monday evening at the historic Thomas Center in Gainesville. The 15-member group will design activities aimed at reducing violence and gang involvement for their peers.
GAINESVILLE, FL
madison

Watch now: 'Freedom Convoy' of truckers reaches Wisconsin

A group of truckers calling themselves the American Truckers Freedom Convoy pulled through the village of Oakdale in Monroe County on Friday afternoon. The truckers described the convoy as a peaceful expression against vaccine mandates, policies that deter energy production and "big tech/government censorship." The convoy arrived in Oakdale around...
MONROE COUNTY, WI
madison

Workers who legally use cannabis can still lose their jobs in many states

Thirty-seven states now allow adults to use marijuana medically, recreationally or both. But in most of those states, people can be fired or denied a job for using cannabis in their free time. Cannabis legalization advocates want states to do more to protect workers. They note that workplace drug tests...
ECONOMY
WRAL News

Durham mayor addresses gun violence after recent shootings

Durham, N.C. — Durham Mayor Elaine O'Neal addressed ongoing gun violence in her city during Monday's City Council meeting. The comments come as Durham police investigate separate weekend shootings that left two people dead. During the meeting, O'Neal said she is not willing to share with the media how...
DURHAM, NC
Chicago Sun-Times

Why gun seizures won’t end gun violence

If you want to reduce gun violence, New York City Mayor Eric Adams thinks, you need to go after guns. His plan relies heavily on disrupting gun trafficking, seizing guns and arresting people for illegal gun possession. This strategy is unlikely to work. Worse, the focus on gun possession arrests,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The News-Gazette

Talking Gun Violence, Part 14: The GOP gubernatorial field

Want to weigh in on our Community Conversation on gun violence? Submit a Letter to the Editor | To share your story: Email jdalessio@news-gazette.com. More from our series: Community Conversation Part 1 | Part 2 | Part 3 | Part 4 | Part 5 | Part 6 | Part 7 | Part 8 | Part 9 | Part 10 | Part 11 | Part 12 | Part 13.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
95.3 MNC

Indy residents gather for a gun violence meeting

Local organizations and Indianapolis residents gathered for a community meeting against gun violence Wednesday night. The purpose was to publicly discuss gun violence in the community, and how it can be stopped. A weekend shooting at a Chuck E Cheese is what sparked the meeting as community members are calling...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
thetrace.org

Mounting Pressure for the White House to Act on Gun Violence

The medium is the message: Survey shows that news sources, not headlines, determine credibility on guns. Researchers at the state-funded New Jersey Gun Violence Research Center polled a sample of 3,500 U.S. adults about two headlines: “Gun violence is result of mental health problems,” and “Storing firearms in a safe can help prevent suicides.” Half the survey respondents saw one was designated as coming from Fox News and the other from MSNBC; the other half of participants had the media attributions switched. Perhaps unsurprisingly, subjects judged each headline as credible or not based on how much trust they had in the associated publisher, rather than on the wording of the headline itself. “So what does this all mean?” study co-author Mike Anestis asked on Twitter. “We must ensure that accurate info is voiced by individuals seen as compelling by the audience we most want to reach. Accurate info through the wrong channel is less powerful — or worse, counterproductive.”
U.S. POLITICS
Reason.com

Grabbing Guns Won't Reduce Urban Violence

If you want to reduce gun violence, New York City Mayor Eric Adams thinks, you need to go after guns. His plan relies heavily on disrupting gun trafficking, seizing guns, and arresting people for illegal gun possession. This strategy is unlikely to work. Worse, the focus on gun possession arrests,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
KPVI Newschannel 6

Proposed Connecticut office aimed at reducing gun violence

(The Center Square) – State and local leaders are pushing for Connecticut lawmakers to create and implement an Office of Gun Violence Prevention. "We can't achieve real equity unless all people in all communities are safe where they live," Jeremy Stein, executive director of Connecticut Against Gun Violence, told The Center Square. "So, while Connecticut has the sixth-lowest rate of gun deaths in the nation, we still have an unacceptably high level of gun violence, especially that affects Black and brown communities in our large cities."
POLITICS
WATE

Family pushed lawmakers to fight gun violence

12-year-old Artemis Rayford was killed on Christmas morning when a stray bullet went through his home and struck him while he was playing with his presents. Gerald Harris heard from his family, who made the trip from Memphis to Nashville, to urge lawmakers to address the recent rise in gun violence.
MEMPHIS, TN
KTUL

March planned to protest Black on Black gun violence

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Joyful and fun, it doesn't seem possible that someone like Lamar Norman III could be gone at such a young age. "He was 13. I don’t really like to talk in past tense though, I feel like he’s still here," said his father Lamar Norman, Jr.
TULSA, OK

