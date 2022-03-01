ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sussex County, NJ

DEVELOPING: Trooper Flown To Nearby Hospital Following Head-On Sussex County Crash

By Valerie Musson
 6 days ago
A trooper was flown to a local hospital after being rear-ended by an SUV in Sussex County Tuesday afternoon, state police confirmed.

The trooper was sitting in a troop car with emergency lights activated parked along the side of Route 655 in Frankford while assisting with a crash when the car was hit from behind by a Chevrolet Equinox just after 3:50 p.m., NJSP Tpr. II Charles Marchan told DailyVoice.com .

The trooper was flown by medical helicopter to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, Marchan said.

Meanwhile, the Chevrolet driver was treated at the scene for minor injuries, authorities said.

Additional details were not immediately released.

