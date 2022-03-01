ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

The Kissing Booth star Joey King is ENGAGED to boyfriend Steven Piet & shows off unique diamond ring

By Rachael Ellenbogen
The US Sun
The US Sun
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CdkxG_0eSkREFM00

THE Kissing Booth star Joey King is engaged to her longtime boyfriend Steven Piet.

The lovebirds shared the exciting news with a series of photos of the two kissing, hugging, and showing off her engagement ring.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Z0oN0_0eSkREFM00
Joey King is engaged to her longtime boyfriend Steven Piet Credit: Instagram/JoeyKing
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IypbL_0eSkREFM00
The Kissing Booth actress showed off her unique diamond engagement ring in a series of photos Credit: Instagram/JoeyKing

In the first photo, Joey and Steven held each other close and shared a celebratory kiss, while the actress’ new ring could be seen on her left hand.

The second shot was a close-up of the Netflix star showing off her unique diamond ring, as if she was flipping off the camera.

The focus was on the stunning jewelry, with the background of Joey smiling left blurry.

Another featured the newly-engaged couple sitting on the ground outside together, holding each other’s hands.

The last photo saw Joey smiling brightly, with her hair blowing in the wind, as her fiance picked her up and held her in his arms.

Joey wrote in the caption: “I never knew happiness could be so powerful that it can take the air from your lungs, overwhelming every part of you that you can’t help but feel your eyes well from the undeniable joy.

“I never knew that a persons presence and heart could feel like a real home.

“I never knew love could be so unquestionably beautiful. I never knew until you.”

The actress, 22, continued in the sweet note: “The date was 2/2/22 when you asked me to marry you and made me the luckiest lady alive.

“I love you more than an Instagram caption could ever do justice. Hanging out with you forever sounds like a real dream, so let’s do it.”

Steven, a 30-year-old producer and director, also shared a slew of engagement photos of them on his own feed.

For his touching caption, he wrote: “The weather was less than perfect. Cold. Windy. Perfectly imperfect to ask my best friend to spend a lifetime together.

“A lifetime of incredibly safe and vulnerable conversations.

“Holding hands on silent cab rides home, exhausted from great food and red wine. And oh, the laughter. The uncontrollable laughter.

“You've unlocked a dimension of love in me that I never knew existed.”

Joey and Steven started dating in 2019 after meeting on the set of the Hulu limited series, The Act.

The 22-year-old starred as Gypsy Rose Blanchard in the eight-episode series, while Steven directed a couple of episodes.

The pair’s friends and family celebrated the happy news with them, sending their congratulations in the comments of both of their posts.

Fellow Netflix rom-com actress Lana Condor, who starred in the To All the Boys I've Loved Before franchise, wrote: “AHHHHHHH!!!! CONGRATULATIONS ANGEL!!!!! IM SCREAMING.”

Bella Thorne commented: “Awww omgggg congrats u beautiful girl!”

Bailee Madison wrote: "OH MY GOODNESS. I just screamed in the van on my way to set IM SO HAPPY FOR YOU."

Ginnifer Goodwin added in a “Congraaaaaats,” while Elle Fanning sent over an “Awwwwwwwww” with diamond and heart emojis.

Sabrina Carpenter simply said “Yaaaallll,” and added a black heart emoji on Steven's post, and she joked on her BFF Joey's: "Still getting used to our open relationship but really happy for you guys."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1h2PvC_0eSkREFM00
Joey and Steven each shared a slew of engagement photos on their Instagram
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47qiN0_0eSkREFM00
Joey and Steven met on the set of Hulu's The Act, in which she starred and of which he directed a couple of episodes Credit: Instagram/JoeyKing

We pay for your stories!

Do you have a story for The US Sun team?

Email us at exclusive@the-sun.com or call 212 416 4552.

Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TheSunUS and follow us from our main Twitter account at @TheSunUS

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Joey King Engaged To BF Steven Piet & Shares First Look At Beautiful Ring

Joey King is engaged! The actress just shared photos of her sweet proposal from director Steven Piet. Joey King is engaged! The Kissing Booth star, 22, posted a slew of adorable engagement photos to her Instagram account on March 1 to share the news, kissing and getting cozy with her new hubby-to-be Steven Piet, 30. The director apparently popped the question on a special date — 2/2/22 — as the couple celebrated their third anniversary.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ginnifer Goodwin
Person
Joey King
Person
Gypsy Rose Blanchard
Person
Lana Condor
Person
Bailee Madison
Person
Elle Fanning
Person
Bella Thorne
Person
Sabrina Carpenter
POPSUGAR

There's Nothing Traditional About Joey King's Engagement Manicure

Joey King is engaged to long-time boyfriend Steven Piet, and she announced the news to the world by showing off her cool engagement ring and equally distinctive nail art. The "Kissing Booth" actor posted a series of engagement photos on March 1 with a lengthy, heartfelt caption. In the second photo of the carousel, King gave the camera a close-up look at her ring finger and the striking, dark nail polish that coated her fingertips.
BEAUTY & FASHION
POPSUGAR

Joey King and Steven Piet Are Engaged: "I Never Knew Happiness Could Be So Powerful"

Wedding bells are ringing for Joey King and Steven Piet! On March 1, the star of "The Kissing Booth" announced on Instagram that she and Piet got engaged on Feb. 22. "I never knew happiness could be so powerful that it can take the air from your lungs, overwhelming every part of you that you can't help but feel your eyes well from the undeniable joy," King began her post, which included photos from the proposal. "I never knew that a persons presence and heart could feel like a real home. I never knew love could be so unquestionably beautiful. I never knew until you."
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diamonds#Diamond Ring#Instagram
Popculture

'Today' Show Co-Host Returns to Set After Husband's Death

After more than a year away from the Today show, contributor Bobbie Thomas made her return to the popular NBC morning show on Thursday following her husband's death. Thomas joined fellow Today co-anchors Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager in Studio 1A for the third hour of Today, marking her first time stepping foot in the studio since the death of her husband, Michael Marion, who passed away in December 2020 at the age of 42.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Joe Jonas Cradles Daughter Willa, 1, In Miami Amid Wife Sophie Turner’s Pregnancy

Joe Jonas held daughter Willa, 1, tight during a Miami airport run, just days after wife Sophie Turner officially announced her second pregnancy. Even with a new addition on the way, right now, Willa Jonas, 1, is still her dad’s number one. In sweet new photos, Joe Jonas, 32, was seen cradling daughter Willa during an outing in Miami on Mar. 4. Joe was captured in the sweet father-daughter moments just after Us Weekly confirmed swirling rumors of his wife Sophie Turner‘s pregnancy. Sophie, 26, is currently expecting the couple’s second child together.
MIAMI, FL
HollywoodLife

‘Euphoria’ Star Sydney Sweeney Wearing Massive Diamond Engagement Ring After Explosive Finale

The actress was spotted with a brand new ring on her finger the day after ‘Euphoria’s epic season finale hit the airwaves. Are wedding bells in the air? Sydney Sweeney was spotted wearing a new diamond ring on her engagement finger while out and about in Los Angeles on Monday February 28. The new photos, which can you see here via TMZ, showed the 24-year-old actress dressed in casual clothes while with the flashy new ring. The new photos showed the actress the day after her show Euphoria had an amazing season finale on Sunday.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
341K+
Followers
10K+
Post
103M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy