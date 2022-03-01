The Kissing Booth star Joey King is ENGAGED to boyfriend Steven Piet & shows off unique diamond ring

THE Kissing Booth star Joey King is engaged to her longtime boyfriend Steven Piet.

The lovebirds shared the exciting news with a series of photos of the two kissing, hugging, and showing off her engagement ring.

Joey King is engaged to her longtime boyfriend Steven Piet Credit: Instagram/JoeyKing

The Kissing Booth actress showed off her unique diamond engagement ring in a series of photos Credit: Instagram/JoeyKing

In the first photo, Joey and Steven held each other close and shared a celebratory kiss, while the actress’ new ring could be seen on her left hand.

The second shot was a close-up of the Netflix star showing off her unique diamond ring, as if she was flipping off the camera.

The focus was on the stunning jewelry, with the background of Joey smiling left blurry.

Another featured the newly-engaged couple sitting on the ground outside together, holding each other’s hands.

The last photo saw Joey smiling brightly, with her hair blowing in the wind, as her fiance picked her up and held her in his arms.

Joey wrote in the caption: “I never knew happiness could be so powerful that it can take the air from your lungs, overwhelming every part of you that you can’t help but feel your eyes well from the undeniable joy.

“I never knew that a persons presence and heart could feel like a real home.

“I never knew love could be so unquestionably beautiful. I never knew until you.”

The actress, 22, continued in the sweet note: “The date was 2/2/22 when you asked me to marry you and made me the luckiest lady alive.

“I love you more than an Instagram caption could ever do justice. Hanging out with you forever sounds like a real dream, so let’s do it.”

Steven, a 30-year-old producer and director, also shared a slew of engagement photos of them on his own feed.

For his touching caption, he wrote: “The weather was less than perfect. Cold. Windy. Perfectly imperfect to ask my best friend to spend a lifetime together.

“A lifetime of incredibly safe and vulnerable conversations.

“Holding hands on silent cab rides home, exhausted from great food and red wine. And oh, the laughter. The uncontrollable laughter.

“You've unlocked a dimension of love in me that I never knew existed.”

Joey and Steven started dating in 2019 after meeting on the set of the Hulu limited series, The Act.

The 22-year-old starred as Gypsy Rose Blanchard in the eight-episode series, while Steven directed a couple of episodes.

The pair’s friends and family celebrated the happy news with them, sending their congratulations in the comments of both of their posts.

Fellow Netflix rom-com actress Lana Condor, who starred in the To All the Boys I've Loved Before franchise, wrote: “AHHHHHHH!!!! CONGRATULATIONS ANGEL!!!!! IM SCREAMING.”

Bella Thorne commented: “Awww omgggg congrats u beautiful girl!”

Bailee Madison wrote: "OH MY GOODNESS. I just screamed in the van on my way to set IM SO HAPPY FOR YOU."

Ginnifer Goodwin added in a “Congraaaaaats,” while Elle Fanning sent over an “Awwwwwwwww” with diamond and heart emojis.

Sabrina Carpenter simply said “Yaaaallll,” and added a black heart emoji on Steven's post, and she joked on her BFF Joey's: "Still getting used to our open relationship but really happy for you guys."

Joey and Steven each shared a slew of engagement photos on their Instagram

Joey and Steven met on the set of Hulu's The Act, in which she starred and of which he directed a couple of episodes Credit: Instagram/JoeyKing

