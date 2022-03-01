ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

Two Rockford men arrested in drug raid

By John Clark
 6 days ago

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police’s Gang Unit arrested two men during a drug raid Monday morning, according to police.

Anthony Young, 26, and Martavius Young, 23, were arrested during a narcotics raid in the 2400 block of Sauber Avenue.

Police said detectives found two loaded guns, over 90 Ecstasy pills, crack cocaine, over 400 grams of cannabis, and cash.

Anthony Young was charged with Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Felon, Armed Habitual Criminal, Armed Violence, No Valid FOID, Possession with Intent to Deliver Cannabis, and Possession with Intent to Deliver Ecstasy.

Martavius Young was charged with Possession with Intent to Deliver Cannabis and Possession with Intent to Deliver Cocaine.

Both men were booked into the Winnebago County Jail.

