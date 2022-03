The Furman Paladins will try to break the program's long NCAA Tournament drought when they square off against the Chattanooga Mocs in the championship game of the Southern Conference tournament on Monday at Harrah's Cherokee Center in Asheville, N.C. The winner of the SoCon final will earn an automatic bid into the NCAA Tournament. The Paladins (22-11), who are seeded No. 2 in the SoCon tournament, haven't reached the NCAA Tournament since 1980 and have qualified for the Tournament just six times. Meanwhile, top-seeded Mocs (26-7) are looking to reach the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2016.

ASHEVILLE, NC ・ 11 HOURS AGO