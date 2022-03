Major League Baseball has cancelled more pre-season exhibition games, a sign that the start of the regular season could be further delayed as contract negotiations with players drag on. Opening Day of the regular season, originally scheduled for March 31, has already been pushed back. MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said Tuesday that failure of the two sides to reach agreement on a series of economic issues left the league with no choice but to cancel the first two series of regular-season games. The cancellation of pre-season games at least through March 17 could have a knock-on effect leading to more regular-season cancellations.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO