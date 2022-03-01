MLB PA Rejects “Final Offer” from MLB; Season Start in Doubt

If someone says that Giannis Antetokounmpo is the best player in the world at this moment, it would be hard for anyone to dispute, unless they're Stephen A. Smith. Even though the Greek Freak is just 27, he has already won just about everything there is to win. His list of achievements saw him already inducted into the NBA's 75th Anniversary Team, and he could now break another record this season.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO